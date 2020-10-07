Imminent Leeds United, Sunderland player agreement played down

Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson has played down interest in Leeds United midfielder Robbie Gotts.

It was claimed in the Northern Echo that Sunderland had held talks with Leeds over Gotts, with a view of offering the 20-year-old a loan in League One.

However, Parkinson has played down that speculation, pointing to the fact that his squad at the Stadium of Light isn’t short of options in the positions that Gotts plays.

As per Phil Smith at the Sunderland Echo, Parkinson said: “In that area we’ve got a lot of players. We’ve also got some youngsters of our own in that position.

“There is an area or two that we’d like to be stronger.”

Gotts has made just a single appearance for Leeds so far this season and is yet to feature in a matchday squad in the Premier League. His sole outing came in the League Cup defeat to Hull City. The midfielder scored in a penalty shootout defeat.

That has taken Gotts to three senior appearances for Leeds.

Alongside Sunderland, it’s noted that Swindon Town, Hull and Huddersfield Town are interested in a deal to take the player on loan from Leeds.

The Verdict

Sunderland do have options in both the midfield and at right-back, but you’d be surprised if this speculation linking Gotts to the Stadium of Light was fabricated.

He’s a really good technical player, with his versatility another big tick in the box. The 20-year-old would be useful for Sunderland, but whilst Parkinson is playing things down, it gives their rivals a sniff.

You suspect it’ll be a busy nine-day period of speculation surrounding Gotts.

