Derby County have yet to receive an offer for midfielder Jason Knight, according to DerbyshireLive.

The midfielder has been the subject of much transfer speculation for a while now, and talk was rife when his international manager made a recent comment about his future.

Who is Jason Knight?

Knight has been a loyal servant for Derby ever since he joined the club in 2017 from Irish academy Cabo.

The 22-year-old made the breakthrough into the Rams first team in 2019 and has since made 166 first team appearances.

The Irishman has chipped in at the top end of the pitch as well, scoring 14 times and registering seven assists.

Knight was once again a regular this season under Paul Warne, playing 38 of the 46 League One games.

While featuring heavily for his club team, Knight, at the age of 22, has already played 17 times for the Republic of Ireland.

When does Jason Knight’s contract expire?

Knight’s original contract was set to expire at the end of this season, but as the club announced their retained list, it was confirmed the club had triggered a one-year option.

That means his contract now runs until the end of the 2023/24 season, which puts the Rams in a slightly better position.

Speculation surrounding Knight’s future has been around for some time, with clubs like Burnley and Leeds United being credited with an interest before now.

Fellow Championship side Birmingham City were very keen on Knight last summer and reportedly had two bids rejected for the 22-year-old.

This past week, the speculation around Knight’s future has intensified once again, as his international manager commented on his future.

Speaking after the midfielder joined up with his international teammates, Kenny spoke to the media and stated the player was close to a move.

He told The Sun, via DerbyshireLive: "He's another one on the verge of a move now. A lot of clubs want to buy Jason, which will be good for him, to get back to playing at a level higher than League One.

"Derby have been great to him, he's played a high number of games for them for someone so young. But he's at that stage where he probably needs to go and play at a higher level to kick on."

However, this has now been shut down by DerbyshireLive, as they are stating the club has yet to receive an offer for the 22-year-old.