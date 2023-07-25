Highlights Leeds United centre-back Max Wober is close to joining Borussia Mönchengladbach on a season-long loan and has expressed his desire to leave the club.

Wober's potential departure opens up opportunities for other players, particularly Pascal Struijk, to make the left-sided centre-back spot their own.

Struijk, known for his composed and stylish defending, could thrive under the coaching of Daniel Farke and establish himself as the best centre-back in the league.

Leeds United centre-back Max Wober is the subject of interest from German side Borussia Mönchengladbach, paving the way for Pascal Struijk to make the left-sided centre-back spot his own.

Over the weekend, Daniel Farke had suggested that Wober was left out of the 2-0 friendly defeat to AS Monaco because he could potentially leave the club.

It appeared as though Wober would be on the move, as journalist Phil Hay shared an update after speaking to the Leeds manager following the pre-season defeat against the Ligue 1 outfit: “Max Wober's absence from the squad today described as a "transfer situation" by Farke - didn't go into details but gave the impression that we could see developments with him shortly.”

German outlet Kicker first reported that Bundesliga club Borussia Mönchengladbach have identified Leeds' Wober as a potential replacement for Nico Elvedi, who has 12 months remaining on his deal.

Many of Leeds' players have loan clauses in their contracts, which were active upon relegation from the Premier League and the Austrian is among those.

Phil Hay shared the latest update on the situation: "Leeds United centre-back Max Wober is close to joining Borussia Monchengladbach on a season-long loan. The clubs have also been discussing the potential option for a permanent transfer.

"He has told Leeds, who were relegated last season, that he wants to leave."

What might Max Wober's departure mean?

The Austrian defender only joined the Whites in January for a fee of around £10 million from RB Salzburg, and whilst he couldn’t help keep the West Yorkshire outfit in the Premier League, he was one of few to emerge with any credit after generally impressing during his 19 appearances in all competitions.

For many Leeds fans, there was hope that the 25-year-old, who has a contract with Leeds until the summer of 2027, would be a key figure in the Championship, with Farke’s men looking to bounce back at the first attempt.

Wober was impressive, but he is in a position where Leeds are well stocked and needed a player to leave to spread out the game time to other options. So, it's certainly not a disaster for the Whites, as they have captain Liam Cooper as a left-sided centre-back option, as well as youngster Leo Hjelde.

However, Struijk could be the player to benefit most and make the position his own, and many fans seem to have forgotten what he is capable of, and how well he could thrive in the Championship.

Although Wober became somewhat of a fan favourite, he had a tendency to be rash and late in winning back the ball, which is the opposite of Struijk.

Could Struijk be Farke's first-choice in 2023/24?

Sometimes, the Dutchman is accused of being too passive with his defending, but at his best, he is by far the most composed centre-back at the club, and by far the best in possession, too. Ball players who can build up the play in deeper areas are essential to how Farke wants to play as well.

He is a stylish and calm defender, but lost his way over the last couple of seasons for a few reasons. There is the argument that he is too much of a confidence player, who spirals after a mistake in a game, which then ensues a catalogue of errors.

He's also not had coaches since Marcelo Bielsa departed who care much to have patterns of in possession play and build up the ball, and unfortunately that means we haven't seen the best from him for a while in terms of his comfort in possession. Better coaching under Farke will help to get Struijk back on track in terms of his development.

He's capable of playing off both feet and played there against Monaco in the recent friendly, where he was hugely impressive, in part due to his two-footed nature. This compilation from Totally Leeds highlights that:

The fact he is comfortable off both of his feet and is fairly press resistant in possession means he has been used in too many different roles over the last few years, which has also stunted his development. Struijk has played right-sided centre-back, left-back, holding midfield, and left-sided centre-back.

Naturally he is well suited to the left side, and has the opportunity to make that spot his own now that Wober is on his way to Germany. All of Farke's eggs should be in the 23-year-old's basket for that role, with Cooper as the primary cover, and youngster Leo Hjelde also collecting some minutes there, too.

This could be a season to unlock more of Struijk's early untapped potential by getting him confident and playing regularly in his preferred role, with a style of play more suited to his strengths.

For many Leeds players, relegation could mean a redemption arc such as this, but none more so than Struijk this season. He could be a major beneficiary of Farke's arrival and Wober's departure.