‘Immense’, ‘Will fit perfectly in the Prem’ – Plenty of West Brom fans react to 26-y/o’s performance v Swansea

West Bromwich Albion dropped down to second in the Championship table on Saturday afternoon, after drawing 0-0 with Swansea City in South Wales.

The Baggies have somewhat struggled in recent weeks, losing 1-0 at home to Wigan Athletic last weekend, before losing 3-2 to Newcastle United in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

But Albion failed to return to winning ways at the weekend, with Slaven Bilic’s side being left frustrated after drawing 0-0 with the Swans at the Liberty Stadium.

Albion failed to play with their usual fluidity and tempo going forward, but in defence, Semi Ajayi was a solid, commanding figure.

The centre-half came up against a really lively forward in Rhian Brewster, but more than matched the Liverpool loanee for pace and produced some excellent challenges to nullify his attacking threat.

The defender always looked to play out from the back and build attacks for his side, which has seen him earn real credit from Albion supporters after the game.

Here, we take a look at West Brom fans’ reactions to Ajayi’s performance at the weekend…

Feel like Ajayi and McAuley would have been unbelievable together — WBA Rainbow Stand 🅙 (@TheRainbowStand) March 7, 2020

#wba Just got back from the game. Hopefully the point will be a very useful one. Assessment- Transition from defence to attack to slow today.Pereira doesnt seem as affective out wide now. Looking forwards to seeing Gibbs and Diangana back in the side. Ajayi immense today COYB !! — BAILEY (@BAGGIEBAIL) March 7, 2020

Tale of two centre halves, Ajayi for us, Cabango for Swansea. Other then that dire game #WBA — Ashley Hill (@AshHillWBA) March 7, 2020

The only positives I can get out of this match is Ajayi and O’Shea. O’Shea isn’t a RB by trade, but he puts a shift in every week. Can see him and Ajayi forming a nice partnership in the future #wba — Matty Perry (@MattyJPerry) March 7, 2020

Well what a truly terrible game of football that was – the fine example of a bore draw.

Semi Ajayi the standout player once again.

Another point on the board though and another game ticked off.

BOING BOING 💚💛 #WBA pic.twitter.com/d3PQ9tMIyp — Ryan Guest (@rguest92) March 7, 2020

Ajayi gets better each game .. love him.. will fit perfectly in the prem , if we should make it 👍 — Lee Armstrong (@UncleSock) March 7, 2020

All about opinions Joe but I thought Romaine gave the ball away quite a few times. The one he tried to let go behind which then hit the corner flag being just one example!! Agree on Ajayi though !! — Chris_wba (@Chris291100) March 7, 2020