‘Immense’, ‘Will fit perfectly in the Prem’ – Plenty of West Brom fans react to 26-y/o’s performance v Swansea

West Bromwich Albion dropped down to second in the Championship table on Saturday afternoon, after drawing 0-0 with Swansea City in South Wales.

The Baggies have somewhat struggled in recent weeks, losing 1-0 at home to Wigan Athletic last weekend, before losing 3-2 to Newcastle United in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

But Albion failed to return to winning ways at the weekend, with Slaven Bilic’s side being left frustrated after drawing 0-0 with the Swans at the Liberty Stadium.

Albion failed to play with their usual fluidity and tempo going forward, but in defence, Semi Ajayi was a solid, commanding figure.

The centre-half came up against a really lively forward in Rhian Brewster, but more than matched the Liverpool loanee for pace and produced some excellent challenges to nullify his attacking threat.

The defender always looked to play out from the back and build attacks for his side, which has seen him earn real credit from Albion supporters after the game.

Here, we take a look at West Brom fans’ reactions to Ajayi’s performance at the weekend…


