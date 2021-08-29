‘Immense’, ‘What a game’ – Many QPR fans react as player stars against Coventry

QPR made it 11 points from their opening five games yesterday, beating Coventry City 2-0 at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Second half strikes from Lyndon Dykes and Yoann Barbet earned The R’s all three points in West London, pushing them into third position.

Along with Fulham, West Brom, and Bournemouth, QPR remain unbeaten at the start of this Championship season.

In their next four away games, The R’s will travel to each of the aforementioned trio, in what is expected to be a tough month for Mark Warburton’s side.

However, the 58-year-old will be proud of what he has seen so far and will be using the forthcoming international break to best prepare for the next few weeks.

Summer signing Stefan Johansen put in another strong performance for The R’s, continuing to impress the QPR faithful after initially joining on loan in January.

The Norwegian midfielder has started every game for the West London outfit, since making the short move from Fulham.

Since his arrival earlier in the month, the 30-year-old has featured 26 times, captaining the side on five occasions too.

Here, we take a look at how some QPR fans have reacted to Stefan Johansen’s performance against Coventry City yesterday afternoon…

My captain 💙 https://t.co/lvPsuyq3Q4 — Jack Sydney Norris (@jacksydney_) August 28, 2021

What a signing this fella has turned out to be! Love it 😍 #QPR @QPR https://t.co/BXgpKEsit6 — Ryan Thorn 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@RyantheRanger) August 28, 2021

Since u came stefan, you've been immense 👏👏 https://t.co/elggorZEOT — Rob Parslow (@tip4profit) August 28, 2021

What a game you had stefan 👏👏 — Monners 🏉🇮🇪🔴 (@monners1969) August 28, 2021

Still chasing and closing down 2 nil up on 90mins , love this guy 👏👏👏 — Robin Philpott (@philpott70) August 28, 2021

Top man Stef 💙 — tictactucs (@tictactucs) August 28, 2021

Good win what a great start by you and the boys nice seeing us up near the top especially 🙂 — Joe McPeake (@JoeMcPeake1) August 28, 2021

Well played today Stef, your work rate was incredible. Always kept that ball moving as well 🔥 — Sam Prior (@samprior1882) August 28, 2021

Something special this season. Us fans are well excited 💪💪 — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿steve patrick (@SPQPR1) August 28, 2021