‘Immense’, ‘Unreal’ – Many Fulham’s fans react as player shines against Barnsley

Fulham made it seven Championship wins from seven against Barnsley yesterday afternoon, with The Cottagers running out as 4-1 winners.

In a game that was very much one-way traffic, Aleksandar Mitrovic opened the scoring in the 24th minute, before teenage sensation, Fabio Carvalho, doubled the advantage 10 minutes later.

Neeskens Kebano then added a third in the 72nd minute, before Victor Adeboyejo pegged a goal back for The Tykes six minutes later.

Harry Wilson completed the scoring in the 81st minute, taking Fulham to the Championship summit.

Fulham have scored 48 goals already this season, which is 17 more than Bournemouth who have the second most.

Whilst that is predominantly attributed to the sheer brilliance of Aleksandar Mitrovic, the players that The Cottagers have around the front man are also a big reason as to why they have been so deviating in front of goal.

One player who enjoyed yet another productive game on the wing was Kebano.

The 29-year-old was a constant menace on the left-wing and he was a consistent source of quality in the attacking third.

Kebano now has three goals and two assists in his last three games and is once again proving his ability at Championship level.

Here, we take a look at how Fulham fans on Twitter have reacted to Kebano’s goal and performance on Twitter…

Been wonderful to see you taking full advantage of your longest run in the first team. You've been immense this season — Traveller💙 (@traveller1951) November 20, 2021

Our MOTM! Buzzing you got your goal 🙌🏻 — Ali B (@alicats67) November 20, 2021

Loving your contributions this year Neeskens ….👍👏 — brendan mcgowan (@themcgoos65) November 20, 2021

You are having a brilliant season so far, Neeskens! And long may it last 🔥 — E. Zat (@DoubleeZat) November 20, 2021

Been absolutely fantastic this season Neeskens 🔥🔥 — Porridge (@porridgepoirier) November 20, 2021

Sensational today Neeskens! — jackandloz (@jackandloz) November 20, 2021

Legend!!!! Great game today! Enjoy the rest of your weekend ⚔️🏁⚽ — Lee Howard (@leeh802) November 20, 2021

Unreal form Neeskens, great game today 💪 — Jakub Krupa (@JakubKrupa) November 20, 2021