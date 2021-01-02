‘Immense’, ‘Sensational’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans rave about one man that ‘seems a different player’

Sheffield Wednesday beat Derby County 1-0 at Hillsborough last night to win back-to-back Championship games for the first time this season and many Owls fans have been heaping praise on Moses Odubajo.

Odubajo has come in for a lot of criticism from Wednesday fans in the past but he has been impressive recently, featuring as one of three centre-backs previously and as a right-back last night.

Derby dominated possession and had more chances than the hosts but Callum Paterson’s header just after the hour mark proved the difference, with the Scotsman reacting first in a crowded penalty area.

Having taken their chance in the Rams’ box, Wednesday defended resolutely to see out a victory that takes them out of the bottom three and into 20th.

Odubajo’s contributions should not be overlooked as the full-back won seven of his 12 defensive duels, made two interceptions, blocked one shot, and made a clearance off the line (Sofascore).

The Hillsborough faithful have not been afraid of criticising the 27-year-old in the past but it appears he is winning many supporters over, as the reaction on Twitter after last night’s game shows.

Read the reaction here:

Odubajo took some reyt criticism as of late but my god the last few games he’s looked good, thought he was immense tonight and he was my MoM @swfc — Gareth Williams (@bungy24) January 1, 2021

Absolutely buzzing we result Harris, bannan Lee's thought odubajo played a blinder I'm his biggest critic happy new year swfc⚡🦉🦉 — david higham (@highamclaire) January 1, 2021

Odubajo my MoTM, Pelupessy very very good, Palmer too. All 3 players the fans love to hate. Big, big win. #swfc — Tim (@Bradders23Tim) January 1, 2021

Odubajo sensational — J (@J_SWFC_) January 1, 2021

“These players don’t care” been said loads of times this season. That was such a gritty, hard fought performance and after being lucky to be level at HT, deserved to win the second half. Odubajo since Forest has been class. Bannan absolutely superb. MASSIVE 3 points #swfc — Nathan Blood (@nattasswfc) January 1, 2021

Best thing odubajo ever did for #swfc was celebrate that forest goal, he's been like cafu ever since, the guilty little sugar — mark (@_hazzy) January 1, 2021

Just said the same here, seems a different player — Chris Savage 🦉🏳️‍🌈 (@Metroguy78) January 1, 2021