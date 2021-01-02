Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

'Immense', 'Sensational' – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans rave about one man that 'seems a different player'

Published

8 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday beat Derby County 1-0 at Hillsborough last night to win back-to-back Championship games for the first time this season and many Owls fans have been heaping praise on Moses Odubajo. 

Odubajo has come in for a lot of criticism from Wednesday fans in the past but he has been impressive recently, featuring as one of three centre-backs previously and as a right-back last night.

Derby dominated possession and had more chances than the hosts but Callum Paterson’s header just after the hour mark proved the difference, with the Scotsman reacting first in a crowded penalty area.

Having taken their chance in the Rams’ box, Wednesday defended resolutely to see out a victory that takes them out of the bottom three and into 20th.

Odubajo’s contributions should not be overlooked as the full-back won seven of his 12 defensive duels, made two interceptions, blocked one shot, and made a clearance off the line (Sofascore).

The Hillsborough faithful have not been afraid of criticising the 27-year-old in the past but it appears he is winning many supporters over, as the reaction on Twitter after last night’s game shows.

Read the reaction here:


