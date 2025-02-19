Preston North End currently find themselves in a comfortable mid-table position in the Championship.

It means they have some work to do if they want to better their 10th-placed finish last season, but they are still only six points off the play-offs, thanks in part to some key performers.

We asked our Preston Fan Pundit, Darren, who tops the list of current players in his mind, and what price it’d take for him to be happy with a sale.

Mads Frokjaer rated as Preston’s most-prized asset

Speaking to Football League World, Darren said: “Yeah, I think the club's most-prized asset at the moment has got to be Mads Frokjaer.

“The lad is absolutely been immense since he’s come to Preston. He took a few games when he started to find his feet, but he's been solid, he's been absolutely solid and I'm a bit worried, really, going into next season because I know we're probably got a few bids coming our way for him, I can definitely see that, even though he's under contract.

“He’s a class player, he just oozes class in everything he does. He's cool, he's calm on the ball, he’s sharp, he's quick, he’s very technical, when he gets on that touchline, he can beat players.

“He's an all-round player, and he just plays for the team, he just looks so happy when he's playing his football.

“We bought him for, I think, around about £1million, but he's definitely, definitely worth I'd say three or four times that, if that, now.

“I could probably see a bid for maybe £5million-£7million our way for him. But the scary thing is that, with our club, I know that if we do get an offer like that, we probably will sell.

“Knowing our financial status, if a big bid comes for a player, we do end up selling. But I would be really sad to see him go because he's our Danish superstar, and we love him.”

Frokjaer is an important player at Deepdale

Although there are players with better headline stats than Frokjaer — he’s notched two goals and three assists in the Championship this season — he offers a great deal more to the Lilywhites.

Being every bit the all-action player that Darren describes, Frokjaer has filled in at just about every position this season from the midfield onwards.

Such adaptability, while maintaining high performance levels, is rare, and it’s a trait in players that managers love having at their disposal.

It remains to be seen whether Preston do field interest in Frokjaer this summer, but his adaptability will certainly drive his price up.

Frokjaer in the Championship, as per WhoScored Starts (Sub) 21 (9) Goals 2 Assists 3 Tackles per 90 1.1 Key passes per 90 1 Pass success rate 73.9%

Having plucked Frokjaer seemingly out of nowhere from Danish club Odense Boldklub, the scouting department at Deepdale can feel a sense of pride in their work; they’ve got a player on their hands whether he stays or goes.

And the four-year contract the Dane signed when he arrived in 2023 means Preston will still be firmly in the driving seat in negotiations are needed in the summer.

Preston must not allow Frokjaer’s headline stats to lead to him being undervalued, he offers the side a lot, and, as Darren suggests, the club should, therefore, be asking for a significant fee if clubs do come in for him.