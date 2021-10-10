‘Immense’, ‘Player of the Season’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react to influential display from 27-year-old

A number of Ipswich Town supporters have been heaping praise on Janoi Donacien following his influential performance in their 2-1 win against Shrewsbury Town.

The Tractor Boys were able to respond to their setback against Accrington Stanley last time out in League One and picked up a third win in their last five matches in the third tier to continue their upturn in form.

Paul Cook’s side managed to control the game well enough to just about edge out Shrewsbury after they had been pegged back initially after taking the lead in the first half.

Macauley Bonne once again proved to be the difference-maker for the Tractor Boys with him scoring the winner in the second period.

One player who was also instrumental to Ipswich picking up all three points was Doncien.

The defender managed to be dominant defensively down the right-hand side with him winning four duels, making three clearances and also making one tackle.

It was a performance that underlines the confidence that Donacien has been playing with so far this season and he has looked much-improved on what he was able to show last term.

Many Ipswich supporters were keen to pick him out as a standout performer for them in their win against Shrewsbury with one fan even labelling him the club’s Player of the Season to date. Although Bonne might have something to say about that.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Donacien looking like a total new player 🔥 #ITFC — James Moss (@JamesMoss1991) October 9, 2021

Donacien MOTM every day of the week but still not sure what Fraser offers!! #itfc — Mark Page (@markpage_itfc) October 9, 2021

Donacien class again debatably MOTM but really want a more attacking full back against the so called weaker sides in the division #itfc — Will (@1KWillG) October 9, 2021

Solid second half. Saw that out strong. Chaplin and Donacien immense. #itfc — George Lankester (@GeorgeLankester) October 9, 2021

That’ll do, far from pretty but by far the better team. Morsy and Donacien absolutely brilliant #itfc — Rob Washford (@RobWashford) October 9, 2021

Janoi Donacien,player of the season. You can have my vote now @IpswichTown #itfc — MLS (@Large_Doner) October 9, 2021

Donacien having another excellent game #itfc — Ⓜ️🅰️✝️✝️ ❤️👨‍👩‍👧‍👦🐶🌻⚽️(🚜👦) 🇫🇷 (@MattBatt69) October 9, 2021