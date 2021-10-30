‘Immense’, ‘Phenomenal’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to individuals contribution to QPR draw

Nottingham Forest left it late as they drew 1-1 away at QPR on Friday night with Jack Colback grabbing the equaliser in the 91st minute.

Lyndon Dykes opened the scoring for QPR late in a competitive first half that saw both sides cancel each other out. There was controversy though as Forest had two penalty shouts waved away leaving the away side bewildered.

However, Jack Colback’s deflected strike from the end of the area ensured Forest took something away from the game and the game ended level. It was Colback’s first goal since 2019 having been frozen out of the side under Chris Hughton.

The 32-year-old has forced his way back into Steve Cooper’s side and has been in fine form having featured in Forest’s last four games and lasted the full 90 mins here against QPR.

His career at the City Ground has been slow after returning last summer and being out of Chris Hughton’s plans but showed his quality in the game away at QPR.

It was something Forest fans recognised as they took to Twitter to praise the former Sunderland and Newcastle midfielder’s performance. Here’s what they said:

Yates and Colback superb 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️😍❤️😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍#NFFC — Michaela (@michaelanffc) October 29, 2021

Colback our best player today – his defensive work is immense while others take the praise — Stu (@5tu_nffc) October 29, 2021

Colback deserves that moment, his performances under Cooper have been phenomenal. We’re still very early on in the Cooper era, but the turnaround in mentality and performances has been amazing. Genuinely really enjoy watching Forest now #nffc — Forest Fanzone (@forestfanzone) October 29, 2021

Jack Colback you know! You Wouldn’t believe he’s not scholes — Ben sykes (@nffc_ben) October 29, 2021

Best player tonight! You deserve that Jack Colback! #nffc — Thomas Newton ® (@Tnewton_1988) October 29, 2021

Jack Colback was IMMENSE tonight, breaking up play, brilliant distribution and of course got the goal 👏👏👏👏#NFFC — Sam Crawford (@s_redmist) October 29, 2021

Jack colback morphed into Paul Scholes last night #nffc #jackcolback — Nffc-boxing (@BoxingNffc) October 30, 2021

Good morning everyone. Especially Jack Colback who, it’s hard to believe he’s not Scholes ❤️ — Claire (@ClaireNffc_xo) October 30, 2021

Finally home. Many thanks to Jack Colback for making that journey bearable. — ReissNFFC (@ReissNFFC) October 30, 2021