‘Immense’, ‘Phenomenal’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to individuals contribution to QPR draw

8 mins ago

Nottingham Forest left it late as they drew 1-1 away at QPR on Friday night with Jack Colback grabbing the equaliser in the 91st minute. 

Lyndon Dykes opened the scoring for QPR late in a competitive first half that saw both sides cancel each other out. There was controversy though as Forest had two penalty shouts waved away leaving the away side bewildered.

However, Jack Colback’s deflected strike from the end of the area ensured Forest took something away from the game and the game ended level. It was Colback’s first goal since 2019 having been frozen out of the side under Chris Hughton.

The 32-year-old has forced his way back into Steve Cooper’s side and has been in fine form having featured in Forest’s last four games and lasted the full 90 mins here against QPR.

His career at the City Ground has been slow after returning last summer and being out of Chris Hughton’s plans but showed his quality in the game away at QPR.

It was something Forest fans recognised as they took to Twitter to praise the former Sunderland and Newcastle midfielder’s performance. Here’s what they said:


