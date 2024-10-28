This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Ao Tanaka has been one of Leeds United's standout performers since making his full league debut for the club against Norwich City.

A lot was made over the summer about the recruitment, or lack of it, by Daniel Farke's side. They'd lost three key assets in Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter for over £100 million, but they didn't appear to be in any rush to replace them.

Options were eventually brought in to add some more cover to the most needed areas of the pitch. Those decisions to be patient have been rewarded as they now look to have had a really strong summer window.

The likes of Tanaka, Largie Ramazani and Joe Rothwell have had a huge influence on this team over the past few weeks, despite a number of injures to important players being picked up around them. Ramazani can now be added to a long-term injury list that also included Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev, after twisting his ankle against Watford.

As much as losing him will be tough, being without Tanaka, hypothetically, would be worse for Leeds, and not just because of the lack of options behind him.

He has been the glue of Farke's team since he stepped in for Ampadu, and he has helped to move the Whites up the league.

Ao Tanaka's impact on Leeds United Games played Points Points per game League position Prior to Tanaka's first start 7 14 2 6th Since Tanaka's first start 5 9 1.8 3rd

Ao Tanaka is too good for the Championship

What the Japanese international has done so far in his second tier career proves that he should be playing at a higher level. That is according to Football League World's Leeds fan pundit, Kris Smith.

When asked to describe the 26-year-old in one word, he said: "I think the best word to sum up Ao Tanaka at the moment is everywhere.

"Those who had any idea of what sort of player Leeds were getting when he came from Fortuna Düsseldorf knew exactly what player he was and that he had that ability to do every aspect of midfield work very well.

"I think, from the limited data that we've got so far of him, he looks like he's above the standard of the Championship.

"He has a knack of being in the right place to break up play consistently, no matter where he was on the pitch the moment before. His intelligence to read play is just a remarkable asset to have in our team, especially considering Ethan Ampadu was so good at that. Tanaka has come in and is just doing the same anyway.

"Not only is he immense at that side of the game - breaking up play as a number six - but his composure on the ball, no matter where he is on the pitch, is amazing to see.

"Against Watford, watching on in that second half, it got quite intense when they were pinning us back. And there were a couple heart-in-mouth moments in that second half where Tanaka picked up the ball around our own penalty area, under pressure.

"But within a couple of seconds he beat two men and was in acres of space and about to switch play for a counter-attack. It's just incredible how smooth he is on the ball."

Leeds' recruitment team should have the full backing of the supporters

While the summer window was by no means a perfect one - a lack of depth in defence is still an issue - the Whites have proven that they know how to identify and acquire good players, even ones who aren't obviously going to turn into strong purchases.

Tanaka is the best example of that. He was playing in the second division of German football before being bought by Leeds for £2.95 million. A player of his footballing background, and stature, is not at all guaranteed to be a success in the Championship, and yet they saw the assets that he had which would make him just that.

For that, Leeds' recruitment team deserve huge praise, because, had they got things wrong with Tanaka, then they would have been hounded for it.