Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

‘Immense’, ‘Monster’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to player’s performance vs Wycombe

Published

1 hour ago

on

Nottingham Forest made it back-to-back wins in the space of five days this afternoon, with a 3-0 away win at Wycombe Wanderers.

Forest started strongly, and took an early lead through Glenn Murray. The experienced striker latched onto a long ball, before chipping an effort over Ryan Allsop.

Forest did come under the cosh in the second half, but Murray’s penalty early in the second half made it 2-0 and put the visitors well in control.

Anthony Knockaert rounded off a fine team move to make it 3-0 on 72 minutes, firing into the top corner from close-range.

Defensively, Forest had to stand up to Wycombe’s physical presence and aerial threat, particularly through Uche Ikpeazu.

But Joe Worrall produced another excellent performance at the back, winning no end of aerial duels and commanding his backline.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to his performance in the win at Adams Park…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Immense’, ‘Monster’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to player’s performance vs Wycombe

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: