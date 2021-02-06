‘Immense’, ‘Monster’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to player’s performance vs Wycombe

Nottingham Forest made it back-to-back wins in the space of five days this afternoon, with a 3-0 away win at Wycombe Wanderers.

Forest started strongly, and took an early lead through Glenn Murray. The experienced striker latched onto a long ball, before chipping an effort over Ryan Allsop.

Forest did come under the cosh in the second half, but Murray’s penalty early in the second half made it 2-0 and put the visitors well in control.

Anthony Knockaert rounded off a fine team move to make it 3-0 on 72 minutes, firing into the top corner from close-range.

Defensively, Forest had to stand up to Wycombe’s physical presence and aerial threat, particularly through Uche Ikpeazu.

But Joe Worrall produced another excellent performance at the back, winning no end of aerial duels and commanding his backline.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to his performance in the win at Adams Park…

Worrall for me, shows why he is our only captain — J ☔️ (@champagneuzi) February 6, 2021

Full Time 🆚 @wwfcofficial ➕'s

+ Murray, really good full debut

+ Third goal was a delight

+ Worrall on the end of everything

+ Solid defensively

+ 3 goals 😍

+ Confidence to take into next tough fixtures

+ Decent all round ➖'s

– Look vulnerable at times on the Left #NFFC — Liam Henshaw (@HenshawAnalysis) February 6, 2021

Joe Worrall has just signalled to the bench for a larger pair of shorts. Needs them to fit Akinfenwa in his pocket. #nffc — Mark Sutton (@GregSideburn) February 6, 2021

Ball retention has been non existent. Garner and Krovinovic have to be better. Worrall superb #nffc — Brummie Tricky 🌳 (@BrummieTricky) February 6, 2021

Joe Worrall is a monster #5wordreview — Conor McKeever (@conorjmckeever) February 6, 2021

Joe worrall immense — Foxy. (@foxynffc) February 6, 2021