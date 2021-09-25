‘Immense’ – Many QPR fans heap praise on 26-year-old despite West Brom defeat

A number of QPR supporters have been praising the performance of midfielder Dominic Ball following the Rs’ 2-1 loss away against West Brom on Friday night.

Mark Warburton’s side headed into the game aiming to get their season back on track in the Championship following back-to-back defeats against Bournemouth and Bristol City.

The Rs got off to a perfect start at the Hawthorns with Andre Gray giving them the lead inside the opening minute of the contest.

However, that was a lead they ultimately could not hold onto and eventually West Brom’s pressure resulted in a brace from Karlan Grant to win them the game.

Despite being on the losing side in the end though, Ball delivered a strong performance for QPR in midfield. The 26-year-old was heavily involved in a lot of the good work that the Rs did throughout the game and he made two key passes, completed two successful dribbles, won seven duels and also made four interceptions.

It was a performance from Ball that showed how important he has become for QPR this season alongside Stefan Johansen in the middle of the park.

Many QPR fans were keen to praise the midfielder for his display at the Hawthorns and also for the consistency he is showing this term.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Btw how good was Dom Ball tonight — anz (@un0fficialanz) September 24, 2021

Dominic Ball and Moses were top draw tonight. Andre Gray could do with some fitness training though. — Scott Purdue (@ScottPurdue8) September 24, 2021

Pathetic is an understatement. Same mistakes and again and again. Played like scared boys. Johansen non existent, don’t get me started on Chair. Ball and Barbet the only two to come away with credit. Shambles #QPR — Anthony (@_AH_6) September 24, 2021

Dom was one of our better players tonight. Basically working on his own in midfield as Johansen did absolutely nothing. — adam (@adamlane246) September 24, 2021

When we’re talking about top 5 midfielders in the world why isn’t dom balls name mentioned — JG🧤 (@Joegouldd) September 24, 2021

Johansen poor…. Dom Ball has turned himself into Xavi, Gray is such an “right idea – poor execution” player, Chair and Willock class. — liam (@liamqpr_) September 24, 2021

Dominic Ball has been immense this season. Really has helped Johansen — James Baker (@JamesBaker3112) September 24, 2021