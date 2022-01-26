‘Immense’, ‘Huge’ – Many QPR fans react to recent announcement involving Wolves

Many Queens Park Rangers have fans have taken to Twitter to react to the signing of Dion Sanderson on loan from Wolves.

The talented centre back has joined the play-off chasing R’s on a loan deal until the end of the current campaign and will now be looking to get some more regualr game time under his belt after spending the first half of the season with Birmingham City.

A strong defender who is also good in possession of the ball, Sanderson is expected to slot nicely into Mark Warburton’s starting eleven moving forwards.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the news of the move to reach the QPR faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views on the signing of the centre back.

Here we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters as the Wolves man signed on the dotted line.

Welcome to the R’s. You have joined at a good time. — Ken Whitelaw (@whitelawkr) January 25, 2022

Gornnn boi — Jack Nichols (@jacknichols82) January 25, 2022

Seems like a great loan, looking forward to see what he brings to squad. Welcome 🔵⚪🔵⚪ — John Donagh (@QPRDROG) January 25, 2022

Good player used to playing in a 3ATB, immense signing — Josh Fenwick (@JoshFenwick23) January 25, 2022

What a signing 🔵⚪️🔵 — Dom 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🧢🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@QPR_DK) January 25, 2022

Love that! — Jack (@RavenEagle01) January 25, 2022

Huge signing. What a surprise https://t.co/9AfIgDcnKO — Stephen Gibbs (@stephengibbs_) January 25, 2022