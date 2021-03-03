‘Immense’, ‘Brilliant’ – Plenty of Reading FC fans heap praise on one player following win v Blackburn Rovers

Reading picked up an important three points on Tuesday evening, as they beat Blackburn Rovers 1-0 at the Madejski Stadium.

George Puscas scored the only goal of the match, as he finished clinically past Thomas Kaminski in the Blackburn goal, after Omar Richards had dispossessed Liverpool loanee Harvey Elliott on the edge of his own penalty area.

The Romanian international has spent a large part of this year’s campaign out injured, but will be delighted to mark his return to the starting XI with a goal to his name.

Reading are now sat fifth in the Championship table, and will be looking to cement their place in the top-six at the earliest of opportunities, with plenty of teams still in with a chance of finishing in the play-off positions this term.

Can you score full marks on this quiz about Reading's strikers?

1 of 22 Which of these strikers joined Reading first? Sam Baldock Yakou Meite Sone Aluko George Puscas

Puscas’ return to the team was the main talking point on the night, with the forward also picking up the Man of the Match award.

Plenty of the Madejski Stadium faithful took to social media to issue their thoughts on Puscas’ performance on the night, with plenty pleased to see him back in action with a positive showing.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below…

One of the best performances I’ve seen from Puscas in a reading shirt . He seems rejuvenated and suits two up top soooo much better than his old lone striker role. #readingfc — Aaron Madigan (@madigan03) March 3, 2021

Puscas was great tonight, hungry and determined throughout. You could see he how up for it he was from that first header. #readingfc #puscas — Lee Richards (@Lee_Richards1) March 2, 2021

George Puscas absolutely immense tonight, best performance so far in a #readingfc shirt 👌🍾 — McAnuff (M) (@CalvinRFC1871) March 2, 2021

Joao will be looking over his shoulder today after that brilliant performance from Puscas. A nice headache for pauno to have for the upcoming games #readingfc — AidenRFC🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@AidenRFC_) March 2, 2021

Puscas coming back is like putting on a pair of your old favourite trousers and finding 20 quid in the pocket #readingfc — Purty good thanks (@CheckmateBA) March 2, 2021

Great result and fair play to Puscas, brilliant performance by him all round not just the goal #readingfc — Lee Wyeth (@leewyeth) March 2, 2021

Puscas is the man of the match tonight, no question. He's put in a real shift for us, he could be crucial over the next few weeks. #readingfc — Nath St Paul (@NathStPaul) March 2, 2021

Absolute masterclass from Pușcaș tonight. Didn’t put a foot wrong all game. #readingfc — george (@talkmurtytome) March 2, 2021

Puscas doing the job tonight we all thought he couldn’t. Great performance. #readingfc — JDM (@RFC_Smurf93) March 2, 2021

Puscas dropping a 10/10 performance, Joao could do with some of his desire #readingfc — Ewan Sparrow (@ewan_sparrow) March 2, 2021