Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Blackburn Rovers

‘Immense’, ‘Brilliant’ – Plenty of Reading FC fans heap praise on one player following win v Blackburn Rovers

Published

9 mins ago

on

Reading picked up an important three points on Tuesday evening, as they beat Blackburn Rovers 1-0 at the Madejski Stadium.

George Puscas scored the only goal of the match, as he finished clinically past Thomas Kaminski in the Blackburn goal, after Omar Richards had dispossessed Liverpool loanee Harvey Elliott on the edge of his own penalty area.

The Romanian international has spent a large part of this year’s campaign out injured, but will be delighted to mark his return to the starting XI with a goal to his name.

Reading are now sat fifth in the Championship table, and will be looking to cement their place in the top-six at the earliest of opportunities, with plenty of teams still in with a chance of finishing in the play-off positions this term.

Can you score full marks on this quiz about Reading's strikers?

1 of 22

Which of these strikers joined Reading first?

Puscas’ return to the team was the main talking point on the night, with the forward also picking up the Man of the Match award.

Plenty of the Madejski Stadium faithful took to social media to issue their thoughts on Puscas’ performance on the night, with plenty pleased to see him back in action with a positive showing.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below…


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Immense’, ‘Brilliant’ – Plenty of Reading FC fans heap praise on one player following win v Blackburn Rovers

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: