Derby County

‘Immense’, ‘Absolutely class performance’ – Many Derby County fans react to influential display from key ace

Published

10 mins ago

on

A number of Derby County supporters have piled praise on Max Bird following his influential display during the Rams’ 1-1 draw at high-flying Coventry City on Saturday.

Wayne Rooney’s side went into the game looking to try and put three points on the board after they were held to a third successive draw despite twice leading against Luton Town in midweek.

However, against Coventry, the Rams found life much tougher in the first half in particular as the Sky Blues pinned Derby back and caused them plenty of problems as they aimed to continue their strong home record this term.

One player though who helped Derby come through those periods of pressure and get back into the game in the second period was Bird.

The midfielder managed to win eight duels and also make five tackles. While he was also able to maintain a passing accuracy of 94% and make one key pass.

It was a performance that shows Bird is growing more and more into a vital member of this Derby side and he is maturing into the player he has always had the potential to become.

Many Derby fans were left highly impressed by the midfielder’s performance against Coventry.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


ScoopDragon Football News Network

