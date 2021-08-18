‘Immense’, ‘Absolute Rolls Royce’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to player’s showing

Many Sheffield Wednesday fans have taken to Twitter to react to Dominic Iorfa’s man of the match performance during last night’s victory over Fleetwood Town.

The Owls ran out as 1-0 winners over the Cod Army thanks to a goal by Lee Gregory 15 minutes into the contest as the club picked up their second win in a row and fourth clean sheet on the bounce.

Iorfa was in fine form as part of a central defensive partnership with fellow defender Sam Hutchinson and rightly earned all the plaudits as he and his teammates saw off everything that Fleetwood threw at them as they desperately searched for an equaliser.

Naturally Iorfa’s display didn’t take long to be recognised by the Sheffield Wednesday faithful, with plenty taking to social media to air their views on the player’s performance.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.

Well done Dom. Excellent start to the season, let’s hope we get his new contract all sorted — Jon Fittall (@fittall1987) August 17, 2021

Well earned tonight dom he was all over the back line tonight doing his own job n also covering hunt when he needed too. Top class performance tonight. On to the Rotherham now be a tough game though. — James fletcher (@jamesfletcher27) August 17, 2021

Very well deserved, sad to see people moaning even though they won dont know what people want 🤷‍♀️ #wawaw 🔵⚪️🔵⚪️ — samantha charnock (@sambuka130185) August 18, 2021

Absolute Rolls Royce. What a player. — Paul Pashley (@MrPaulPashley) August 17, 2021

Dom was great tonight also a hats off to baz in that 1st half looked like he was playing fifa on easy way to good for this league — simmo 1867 🟥🟨 (@Craigsimmonite1) August 17, 2021

I really think last season would have ended so differently if big Dom wasn't injured!!! Been on fire since coming back, absolutely brilliant 🔥🦉💙 — Becky Elsdon🦉 (@BeckyEls) August 17, 2021

Man of the match and he did it in flip flops. What a star — simon rowe (@codrowe) August 17, 2021

What a player — Danny Booth (@owlzmadboothy) August 17, 2021

Class player 🔥 — lewisrusby (@lewisrusby1) August 17, 2021

Superb Dom 👏👏👏 — dave taylor (@Davidtayl32Dave) August 17, 2021