Sheffield Wednesday

‘Immense’, ‘Absolute Rolls Royce’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to player’s showing

Published

3 mins ago

on

Many Sheffield Wednesday fans have taken to Twitter to react to Dominic Iorfa’s man of the match performance during last night’s victory over Fleetwood Town. 

The Owls ran out as 1-0 winners over the Cod Army thanks to a goal by Lee Gregory 15 minutes into the contest as the club picked up their second win in a row and fourth clean sheet on the bounce.

Iorfa was in fine form as part of a central defensive partnership with fellow defender Sam Hutchinson and rightly earned all the plaudits as he and his teammates saw off everything that Fleetwood threw at them as they desperately searched for an equaliser.

Naturally Iorfa’s display didn’t take long to be recognised by the Sheffield Wednesday faithful, with plenty taking to social media to air their views on the player’s performance.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.


