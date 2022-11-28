Immediate QPR plan to replace Rangers-bound Mick Beale revealed

QPR B Team manager Paul Hall is leading the first-team as they begin the search for Michael Beale’s successor.

The 42-year-old was only named as the R’s boss in the summer and he turned down the opportunity to join Wolves last month, where he spoke about ‘loyalty and integrity’.

Yet, he has moved on around a month later, re-joining Rangers where he spent three years as assistant to Steven Gerrard in the past, which included helping the team to win one Scottish title.

As you would expect, this is a big blow for the R’s, who are currently 7th in the Championship, sitting just outside the play-offs on goal difference.

And, they have announced that Hall will be in charge of the side over the coming days as they step up their search for Beale’s replacement – which they hope won’t take long.

The Londoners do have time on their side as they look for the new boss, as they aren’t in action again until December 11 when they face league leaders Burnley at home.

The verdict

This is a sensible move as Hall is obviously a respected coach who has been at the club in different roles over the years, so this won’t be much of an issue for him.

The World Cup break is the only real positive that QPR can get from this situation as it gives them a few weeks to find a replacement before the game.

So, all the focus is now on that and it will be interesting to see who they bring in, with further developments likely to come in the next few days.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.