Stoke City have had more misses than hits when it comes to big-money transfers recently, and are still paying the price to this day for some of their poor spending over the last 10 years.

Stoke managed to become an established Premier League side after Tony Pulis guided the club to promotion to the top-flight in 2008, and Mark Hughes took the managerial reins in 2013 to take the Potters even further and finish in the top-half for three consecutive seasons.

They looked to spend big to consolidate their position in the upper echelons of English football as more money came their way, but numerous high-profile signings over the next few years failed, they were soon relegated in 2018, and have not finished in the top half of the Championship since.

With that said, FLW has picked out five of the biggest flops that the Potters have signed in recent times.

Giannelli Imbula

Central midfielder Giannelli Imbula became Stoke's record signing when he joined the club on a five-and-a-half-year contract for a club record £18.3m from FC Porto at the end of the January transfer window in 2016, but did not repay that figure with his performances in the years, or months, to come.

Imbula was clearly a very talented footballer, but only displayed that every so often in a Stoke shirt and never really seemed to get to grips with life in England or the hard work needed to keep up with English football every week.

He actually got off to a great start to his time in the Potteries, as he played a full 90 minutes in all of Stoke's final 14 games of the 2015/16 campaign, while netting twice, but he soon lost his place in Mark Hughes' side in 2016/17 and made just 14 appearances all season, before it was reported that Stoke would be happy to let him leave.

The Frenchman soon went out on loan to Toulouse, Rayo Vallecano and Lecce, before he had his contract terminated by Stoke in February 2020, as a four-year stay that saw little impact and a lot of money lost came to an end.

Saido Berahino

Stoke finally landed long-term target Saido Berahino in January 2017 on a five-and-a-half-year contract from West Brom for an initial fee of £12m, and his time that followed at the club can only be described as a nightmare.

He failed to make a serious impact on the Potters' team in his first 18 months as they were relegated to the Championship, and only netted for the first time for Stoke in August 2018, as he ended a drought of 913 days without a goal.

That could have been the start of a new beginning for the former England youth striker, but he bagged just four more times before he was found guilty of drink-driving in 2019, and so not selected by boss Nathan Jones again for the rest of the season, suspended without pay during legal proceedings, and then had his Stoke contract mutually terminated in August 2019.

Berahino's stint at the club has since been slammed by former-teammate Glen Johnson, who claimed that he "had the wrong mentality, the wrong attitude from day one."

Kevin Wimmer

Austrian centre-back Kevin Wimmer is another big-money Stoke deal that is remembered for all the wrong reasons, after the club shelled out £18m for his services in August 2017 from fellow Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

Wimmer made a poor start to his Stoke career as he made 19 appearances in his first six months with the club in terrible form, and never recovered from that start after he was dropped from Paul Lambert's squad in January 2018 and placed on a special fitness regime after being deemed unfit to play in Lambert’s high-octane, pressing style of football.

He did not play again that season as Stoke were relegated, and it was reported just a year after his arrival that the club were prepared to take a substantial hit on him, which they did, as he moved on loan to Hannover 96, Mouscron and Karlsruher respectively over the next three seasons, and then had his Potters deal terminated in May 2021.

Badou Ndiaye

Energetic midfielder Badou Ndiaye actually did impress at times in a Stoke shirt following his arrival from Galatasaray in January 2018 for a fee of £14m, but not enough to not be considered a flop for his spell in ST4.

He played regularly upon arrival in the Premier League as Stoke were relegated, then moved back on loan to Galatasaray after just one Championship game that summer, just seven months after he had left the Turkish giants.

Badou returned to Stoke in the summer of 2019 and played another 13 games in the second-tier, but soon fell out of favour once again under Michael O'Neill and joined Trabzonspor on loan in January 2020, then went on respective loans to fellow Süper Lig side Fatih Karagümrük and Saudi Professional League side Al-Ain, before he left Stoke as his contract was terminated in the summer of 2021.

Benik Afobe

The abject failure that was Stoke City's 2018 summer transfer window will be remembered for years to come by all connected with the club - striker Benik Afobe was the most expensive capture of that summer, and he duly flopped in the Potteries over the next few years.

If truth be told, Afobe probably never wanted to be at Stoke after he had only just permanently signed with Wolves, where he had enjoyed his time on loan, before they sent him to the newly relegated Potters just 11 days later on a six-month loan but with an obligation to purchase him for a reported fee of £12m in January 2019.

He bagged nine goals in 49 games in all competitions in his debut campaign, but off-field struggles took their toll, and he was never really taken to by Potters fans, so he moved on loan to fellow Championship side Bristol City just a year after he had joined the club.

Afobe struggled at Ashton Gate, so he went on loan to Trabzonspor for 2020/21, and then joined Millwall on loan for 2021/22 and was finally able to rediscover his scoring form, so joined the Lions on a permanent, cut-price deal four years after his big-money Stoke move.