Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Norwich City

‘Imagine this being your weakened team though’ – Many Norwich City fans react to starting XI vs Cardiff City

Published

8 mins ago

on

Norwich will be hoping to move three points closer to an instant return to the Premier League when they travel to Cardiff City later today.

Daniel Farke’s side progressed in the FA Cup last weekend, but have taken just four points from their last nine available in the Championship following a testing festive period for the Canaries.

Despite their recent blip, Norwich remain four points clear of second-placed Swansea and can extend that gap to seven points – with the Swans not in action until later on Saturday evening.

But a trip to the Welsh capital isn’t as dauting as it might appear on paper – with Neil Harris’ side having lost four of their previous five league matches and have slipped into the bottom-half.

Quiz: Are these 15 Norwich City facts genuine or not?

1 of 15

1. Norwich have played in more than 100 East Anglian derbies

And Farke has named his side for the game this afternoon, although he’s been dealt a blow with striker Teemu Pukki ruled out with a side strain, and is replaced in the team by Jordan Hugill in one of five changes from the third-round win over the Sky Blues last time out.

Here, we’ve been looking at how the Carrow Road faithful have been reacting on Twitter to Norwich’s team news for the game at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Check some of the best replies below:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Imagine this being your weakened team though’ – Many Norwich City fans react to starting XI vs Cardiff City

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: