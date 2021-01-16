‘Imagine this being your weakened team though’ – Many Norwich City fans react to starting XI vs Cardiff City

Norwich will be hoping to move three points closer to an instant return to the Premier League when they travel to Cardiff City later today.

Daniel Farke’s side progressed in the FA Cup last weekend, but have taken just four points from their last nine available in the Championship following a testing festive period for the Canaries.

Despite their recent blip, Norwich remain four points clear of second-placed Swansea and can extend that gap to seven points – with the Swans not in action until later on Saturday evening.

But a trip to the Welsh capital isn’t as dauting as it might appear on paper – with Neil Harris’ side having lost four of their previous five league matches and have slipped into the bottom-half.

And Farke has named his side for the game this afternoon, although he’s been dealt a blow with striker Teemu Pukki ruled out with a side strain, and is replaced in the team by Jordan Hugill in one of five changes from the third-round win over the Sky Blues last time out.

Here, we’ve been looking at how the Carrow Road faithful have been reacting on Twitter to Norwich’s team news for the game at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Check some of the best replies below:

Placheta surely gotta start if hugill in the side though — Max parsons-williams🔰🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@ncfcmaxparso2) January 16, 2021

Imagine this being your weakened team though 😍 — ＪＨ (@JoeHolden_) January 16, 2021

With covid and injuries still a decent squad — Phil Plume (@philipplume) January 16, 2021

Hughill starts and no Placheta or Onel ?! 🤔🤔 — Marc ap Bentley (@Smevs33) January 16, 2021

Time to step up Jordan — Josh (@ncfcjosh1) January 16, 2021

I don’t really like it — Adam (@NCFC_Adam) January 16, 2021

Come on then Hugill! Time to step up 💛💚 https://t.co/1v5gGVlBUh — Jordy Betts (@JordyDavidBetts) January 16, 2021

1. No puuki hope he’s not injured

2. Placheta deserved another start

3. Hopefully onel can get some minutes off the bench https://t.co/aEryx0dSpK — zac 🇦🇷 🔰 (@OTBCzac) January 16, 2021