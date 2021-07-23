Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County Transfer Rumours

‘Imagine the scenes’ – Many Nottingham Forest excited as Reds eye controversial Derby County deal

Published

4 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest are reportedly lining up a controversial move for Derby County left-back Lee Buchanan, which has drawn an excited reaction from many Reds fans. 

With Yuri Ribeiro leaving the club earlier this summer, Tyler Blackett sidelined due to injury, and Forest understood to be keen to offload Gaetan Bong, the left side of defence looks a problem area for Chris Hughton right now.

It appears Forest could be looking across the East Midlands in order to solve it as journalist Alan Nixon has reported that they hold a big interest in Buchanan and are lining up a controversial move for him.

The 20-year-old Rams defender had a breakthrough season in 2020/21 following the departure of Max Lowe – featuring 37 times in all competitions.

Buchanan signed a new contract extension back in July 2020 but is now entering the final year of his deal, which could mean Derby feel they’re forced to listen to offers for him – particularly given the financial issues they’ve faced in recent months.

Sources informed Football League World ahead of the summer that West Ham United were keen on the left-back and Mail Online indicated Arsenal were also eyeing him but the Premier League clubs are yet to act on that interest.

Given the fierce rivalry between Forest and Derby, it’s no surprise to see many Reds fans excited by the prospect of pinching one of their up-and-coming talents.

Read their reaction here:


