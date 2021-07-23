‘Imagine the scenes’ – Many Nottingham Forest excited as Reds eye controversial Derby County deal

Nottingham Forest are reportedly lining up a controversial move for Derby County left-back Lee Buchanan, which has drawn an excited reaction from many Reds fans.

With Yuri Ribeiro leaving the club earlier this summer, Tyler Blackett sidelined due to injury, and Forest understood to be keen to offload Gaetan Bong, the left side of defence looks a problem area for Chris Hughton right now.

It appears Forest could be looking across the East Midlands in order to solve it as journalist Alan Nixon has reported that they hold a big interest in Buchanan and are lining up a controversial move for him.

The 20-year-old Rams defender had a breakthrough season in 2020/21 following the departure of Max Lowe – featuring 37 times in all competitions.

Buchanan signed a new contract extension back in July 2020 but is now entering the final year of his deal, which could mean Derby feel they’re forced to listen to offers for him – particularly given the financial issues they’ve faced in recent months.

Sources informed Football League World ahead of the summer that West Ham United were keen on the left-back and Mail Online indicated Arsenal were also eyeing him but the Premier League clubs are yet to act on that interest.

Given the fierce rivalry between Forest and Derby, it’s no surprise to see many Reds fans excited by the prospect of pinching one of their up-and-coming talents.

Read their reaction here:

Be quality banter if we pick him up for peanuts. They aren't exactly in a position to be picky over a fee. 🤣 https://t.co/7lIDlNKk19 — Willis Pacey (@WPacey_89) July 22, 2021

Love this, pillage that club and watch them rot 👌🏻 https://t.co/kSpXvugfjj — Ben McKirgan (@benkirgy) July 22, 2021

Get it done 🤣 https://t.co/rE2M2Uz2uu — Jake Foster (@jakefoster935) July 22, 2021

Just to take another one of their players lol, scenes when we loan him out just because we can, my club #nffc https://t.co/jqWURAhZLq — Jamie Allan (@JfAllan98) July 22, 2021

Would love this. Agressive, got some bite to him, got a brill left foot with some real weight to his crossing. Out of contract summer 2022. Notts lad. Yes please! — Steve Stone's Mullet (@RedDogCam) July 22, 2021