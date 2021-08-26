‘Imagine the scenes’, ‘Make it happen’ – Many Wigan Athletic fans react to message involving Jack Wilshere

Many Wigan Athletic fans have taken to Twitter to react to a message that the club’s chairman Talal Al Hammad has sent to former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere.

The 29-year-old recently gave an interview to The Athletic on the current situation that he finds himself in after being released by Bournemouth this summer.

A former England international, Wilshere has suffered severely from a spate of injuries that have blighted what was a once promising career and is now looking for a way back into the game.

Now Al Hammad has seemingly offered him the chance to sign for the Latics after taking to Twitter to make the comments, with the post prompting quite the reaction amongst the Wigan Athletic faithful as they took to social media to air their views on the matter.

Quiz: Have Wigan Athletic won or lost more against each of these 25 English teams?

1 of 25 Arsenal? Won more Lost more

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as the chairman sent a message to Wilshere.

Hahahah stop it tal — Matt O'Neill (@MattttONeill) August 25, 2021

imagine the scenes — Seth Barnes (@seth07885166) August 25, 2021

Make it happen @Talalalhammad32 , within hour budget of course @JackWilshere — Steve Foster (@stephen1969SF) August 25, 2021

@Sam7Yates I could be wrong, hahaha. Our chairman is a legend. — Gary Mcfarlane (@GMac_Coach) August 25, 2021

It will really be quite great if this move can happen for Jack. To see him at the peack of his career and struggling to get a contract is just unthinkable for a Player of his caliber. Please make this happen!. — leonard (@leonardvip12) August 26, 2021

Wigan Globetrotters — Si (@rolyatnomis) August 25, 2021

What a guy talal is I would take play off now sooner have a decent centre half though but if he pulls it off then hats off plenty bubble wrap 😂 — stew (@stew21141675) August 25, 2021

oh my god Talal I think I love you would be class addition to the midfield up the tics — Luke darbyshire (@Lukedarbyshire7) August 25, 2021

I love this chairman — Lord Gareth Winnard 🇬🇧🇬🇧👋🏻🇪🇺 (@GpWinnard) August 25, 2021

Imagine the scenes! Top quality player! If I was Jack I would be looking at what we have done for past players, Heskey, Kirkland and most recently James. — Woody I.J (@Woodij_) August 25, 2021

Text me the postcode boss man ill pick him up 🔵⚪️ — Rex (@JWrighty67) August 25, 2021

your having too much fun talal and i love it — JMR🇸🇱 (@jaymr06) August 25, 2021