‘Imagine the scenes’ – Harlee Dean reacts following crucial Birmingham win v Rotherham

Birmingham City moved a step closer to Championship safety on Sunday afternoon with a massive 1-0 victory over fellow strugglers Rotherham United at the New York Stadium.

The Blues are a team revitalised under Lee Bowyer’s management, and they made it four wins in their six games under the 2011 League Cup winner with a late goal on their travels at the weekend.

In what was a very open game in terms of chances but not many going on target, both sides seemed like they were going to have to settle for a point a piece until a towering figure emerged as the match-winner in the 89th minute.

Birmingham skipper Harlee Dean rose highest in the box at the back post to head in the winning goal, with that being his second winning strike since Bowyer arrived at the club.

Dean is probably one of those who could be criticised for his performances earlier in the season under Aitor Karanka, but that could apply to several members of the squad as well.

When the club has desperately needed a leader on the pitch though, Dean has delivered and he’s issued a social update following Sunday’s victory.

The Verdict

Dean has stepped up when the Blues have needed him most at such a crucial time of the season.

It’s clear to see that Lee Bowyer has got an extra tune out of the current set of players that Karanka couldn’t and Birmingham fans will be wondering why the club didn’t pull the trigger sooner on the Spaniard.

They aren’t safe from the drop to League One just yet, but a few more points should do the job for Bowyer’s outfit and maybe three of those will come tomorrow night against Nottingham Forest.