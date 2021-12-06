‘Imagine my shock’, ‘We’ll have a bit of that’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react as FA Cup draw made

Nottingham Forest will take on Arsenal in the third round of the FA Cup after the draw was made this evening.

🏆 Reds to host Premier League side Arsenal in @EmiratesFACup third round 🔜 Ties to be played across weekend of Friday 7th to Monday 10th January 2022 🌳🔴 #NFFC pic.twitter.com/f9LD97kaJS — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) December 6, 2021

Steve Cooper’s side still have a lot of football to play in the Championship between now and the tie, which is due to be played on the weekend of January 7.

And, whilst the priority is undoubtedly the league, the prospect of Arsenal coming to the City Ground is one that is going to appeal to the players who will look to test themselves against one of the better teams in the country.

For Forest fans, it’s a fixture they will have fond memories of, as they memorably beat the Gunners in 2018, which was the first time that Arsene Wenger had lost at the first stage of the competition in his career.

So, it should be a big game for the Reds and here we look at some of the reaction to the news from fans on Twitter…

It’s happening again — MufcBen (@8Brunology) December 6, 2021

again 🙄 although called it from the start 😂#NFFC — louise☯ (@louisemissymoo) December 6, 2021

Haven’t played them in a while — Owen Bull (@Owenbull98) December 6, 2021

Oh what a shock — Super Cooper (@Jheverin_68) December 6, 2021

Imagine my shock — alex (@AO1865) December 6, 2021

We'll have a bit of that thank you very much — Craig Spittle (@Pestilence79) December 6, 2021

Eric, Kat and Gunner lichaj back 3?!?!? — Alex🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@NFFCAlex) December 6, 2021