Nottingham Forest

‘Imagine my shock’, ‘We’ll have a bit of that’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react as FA Cup draw made

Published

39 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest will take on Arsenal in the third round of the FA Cup after the draw was made this evening.

Steve Cooper’s side still have a lot of football to play in the Championship between now and the tie, which is due to be played on the weekend of January 7.

And, whilst the priority is undoubtedly the league, the prospect of Arsenal coming to the City Ground is one that is going to appeal to the players who will look to test themselves against one of the better teams in the country.

For Forest fans, it’s a fixture they will have fond memories of, as they memorably beat the Gunners in 2018, which was the first time that Arsene Wenger had lost at the first stage of the competition in his career.

So, it should be a big game for the Reds and here we look at some of the reaction to the news from fans on Twitter…


