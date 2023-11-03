The Championship may be a two-horse race as of now at the top of the division, but the chasing pack in-behind Leicester City and Ipswich Town are battling fiercely to claw the gap back.

And one of the clubs that are currently doing pretty well are West Bromwich Albion, who have lost just the once in their last nine Championship outings.

That run of form has seen the Baggies rise to fifth in the second tier standigns, and they cemented their top six spot with a 2-0 win over Coventry City on Monday night.

Despite the off-field issues of Guochuan Lai's ownership and the lack of funds available at the club, the man driving his squad through it all to positive results is Carlos Corberan, who is certainly well-liked among the terraces at The Hawthorns.

Carlos Corberan's time at West Brom so far?

The Spaniard arrived at The Hawthorns last October in Albion's time of need whilst they were sitting in the relegation zone, but he was soon able to arrest the slide and take the club from the bottom three and into a play-off spot by mid-January, less than three months into his time at the club.

West Brom did not of course finish in the top six, but they have had a stellar start to the current campaign, and after 14 matches they sit in fifth position in the table, and Corberan himself has a 47.92 per cent win record.

To celebrate his one-year anniversary for being West Brom’s head coach recently, Corberan did something small but special for his staff - not just his coaching staff but also the chefs, cleaners and everyone else inbetween.

Corberan left them a personalised note of thanks, and he also left each member of staff a large bottle of Estrella lager to thank them for a job well done for the previous 12 months alongside him.

It was a classy gesture and one that is likely to have been appreciated a lot - but did he do the same for his playing squad?

Did Carlos Corberan buy West Brom players a beer for his one-year anniversary?

West Brom's Jed Wallace, who is one of the more experienced players in the dressing room now, has revealed whether or not the players were treated just like the staff were, and clearly the Spaniard is keeping things strict for his players as no beer was dished out.

"I mean, the fact that we're not allowed ketchup or mayonnaise - can you imagine if anyone was drinking a nice Spanish beer, can you imagine how that would go down with Carlos?" Wallace joked on the BBC's Football Daily podcast.

"Definitely not - but that was a nice touch to be fair, things like that go a long way to sweeten them up because he makes them come in every day until six o'clock in the evening, working them to the ground I think."