‘Imagine him under Bielsa’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react as club linked with PL man

Leeds United are set to rival Southampton and Aston Villa this month to the signing of Liverpool midfielder Harry Wilson.

The Welsh international was on loan at Bournemouth last season and failed to play as many games as he’d have liked, although still managed to net seven times for a poor Cherries team.

Now, Leeds are in the Premier league and look to strengthen as they embark on the challenge of the top-flight.

Wilson is a player with a lot of experience despite his age, and could provide a number of options for the Whites in terms of wide midfielders, a position they somewhat lack in depth.

With Benrahma being linked as well, it appears that Bielsa has set his stall out on bringing a winger to the club.

Here’s how Leeds supporters reacted to the news that Wilson could be coming to Elland Road…

I’d happily take Harry a Wilson. He got 7 goals this season in a shocking Bournemouth team. Imagine him under Bielsa. Yeah Benrahma is a better player but he’s also more expensive. Wilson is a good alternative imo #lufc — lewis (@lewis__lufc) August 9, 2020

Was thinking that with #LUFC apparently targeting Harry Wilson and Said Benrahma that it maybe suggests Bielsa’s has decided on a change of tack for his frontline next season. Maybe he’s thinking of playing a more defined front three? — Dan Holdsworth (@HOLDSWORTH___) August 9, 2020

I'd definitely take Harry Wilson from Liverpool, he was brilliant at Bournemouth this season. I hear Liverpool want £20m though 😅#Lufc — Woody LUFC 🏆 (@1988Woody) August 8, 2020

Failed to be convinced by Wilson tbh. Powerful shot definitely, but not sure he will kick on in the way he was expected to a couple of years back #afcb #lfc #dcfc #sfc #lufc #nufc https://t.co/tcSv068P7d — Luke @ DissectTheGame (@DissectTheGame) August 8, 2020

We need Harry Wilson. I’m into it. — dave (@lufc_dave8) August 8, 2020

Harry Wilson if we get him will prove to be an excellent signing for Leeds that’s for sure. — Stephen Karl Hunt (@steve7sisters) August 8, 2020