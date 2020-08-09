Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds United

‘Imagine him under Bielsa’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react as club linked with PL man

Published

2 mins ago

on

Leeds United are set to rival Southampton and Aston Villa this month to the signing of Liverpool midfielder Harry Wilson.

The Welsh international was on loan at Bournemouth last season and failed to play as many games as he’d have liked, although still managed to net seven times for a poor Cherries team.

Now, Leeds are in the Premier league and look to strengthen as they embark on the challenge of the top-flight.

Wilson is a player with a lot of experience despite his age, and could provide a number of options for the Whites in terms of wide midfielders, a position they somewhat lack in depth.

With Benrahma being linked as well, it appears that Bielsa has set his stall out on bringing a winger to the club.

Here’s how Leeds supporters reacted to the news that Wilson could be coming to Elland Road…

