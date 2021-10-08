Image: Yan Dhanda pokes fun at Rhys Williams before Swansea City training

Yan Dhanda has taken to social media to poke fun at teammate Rhys Williams before the club’s training session.

The defender is currently on loan at the Welsh side from Liverpool, having featured for the Reds 19 times last season due to an injury crisis at the back for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Swansea liked what they saw of the 20-year old and decided to snap him up on a short-term basis over the summer and although he is yet to feature too regularly for the side, he is clearly gelling and getting on with his new teammates already.

Dhanda, who has been with the Championship outfit since 2018, has taken to Instagram to post about the Liverpool lad, claiming that he must have ‘got dressed in the dark before training’ in regards to his appearance in several photos.

Williams himself made a post of his own about it, captioning it ‘Some laughs at my expense.’

It seems then, as though the new signing fits in well with the rest of the Swansea group and that is a bonus for fans of the Welsh side, with the player likely to feature more in the first-team as the season continues. Dhanda himself has only featured three times in the league for the club this campaign but will be desperate to feature more too.

The Verdict

Rhys Williams is a smart addition by the Swans and to see him already getting along with the rest of the squad is good, as it can only help him integrate better into the first-team picture.

He’s certainly a talent and even held his own at times for the Reds when they had to call upon him last season. Russell Martin has a good squad player on his hands then and he will surely see more action as the games come thicker and faster for the Championship outfit.