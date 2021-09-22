Image: Wayne Rooney takes time away from Derby County after turbulent week off the pitch

Many Derby County fans didn’t think it could get any worse following pre-season when they were under a transfer embargo, but the last few days have been a nightmare of epic proportions for the Rams.

News broke on Friday evening that the club had applied to appoint an administrator, with The Telegraph’s John Percy reporting that they owed £26 million to HMRC and £6 million in unpaid transfer instalments to other clubs as well as other creditors being unpaid.

Administration was confirmed this afternoon and with that comes an immediate 12-point deduction, sending County hurtling down to the foot of the Championship on -2 points.

It will be hurting Wayne Rooney as much as anyone as he worked hard to get the club onto 10 points in their first eight matches with a thread-bare squad, and now they have to go back to square one and probably get stuck in a relegation battle for the remainder of the campaign.

And Rooney took to Instagram today to reveal that he took time away from the club situation last night to enjoy himself at a Dermot Kennedy concert in Manchester.

Rooney will be going through a difficult, stressful period right now where people at the club he manages are likely to lose their jobs.

And in a few months time he is probably going to have his best players taken from him to balance the books if a takeover cannot be agreed, so the job is going to get even tougher.

Just five new players arrived over the summer once the Football League agreed to relax the club’s restrictions somewhat, but with the squad Rooney has right now it’s going to be a struggle to overturn the points taken off them with another deduction set to arrive due to various EFL rule breaches.

Rooney is still inexperienced in the management game and he’s going to have a tough few months no doubt about it, so he needs to take as much down-time as he possibly can which he already seems to be doing.