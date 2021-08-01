Image revealed as Swansea City close in on significant club decision

Russell Martin has been seen at the Liberty Stadium as he closes in on the Swansea City job.

The Championship side are on the lookout for a new boss after Steve Cooper left last month and it’s no secret that they have identified the MK Dons chief as the man they want to come in.

And, it appears as though serious progress has been made on that front, with an image shared on social media showing Martin at the Swans stadium.

As well as that, reporter Ian Mitchelmore provided an update on the situation, claiming that an announcement could be made tomorrow.

“Providing that security bolted the doors behind him after he entered, Swansea will officially have a new manager within the next 24 hours! An interesting chapter ahead.”

That will be a big relief for Swansea who begin their Championship campaign in six days time with a fixture at Ewood Park against Blackburn Rovers.

Martin was in charge of MK Dons as they were beaten 5-0 by Bournemouth yesterday in the League Cup, in what appeared to be his final game for the club.

The verdict

This will be a major relief for all connected to Swansea as their pre-season has been a shambles really, as not having a manager with six days to go ahead of the new season isn’t good enough.

But, thankfully for the fans Martin appears to be on the verge of joining and it’s an appointment that should excite the support as he wants to play with a style that they will appreciate.

Clearly though, Martin has a big job on his hands it will be interesting to see how he does.

