Image of Marcelo Bielsa appears to hint at identity of Leeds United’s summer transfer targets

An image has emerged of Marcelo Bielsa on social media that appears to have provided a hint at the identity of Leeds United’s summer transfer targets, with FC St Pauli’s Finn Ole Becker among them.

Leeds were promoted to the Premier League as Championship title winners last season and face a busy summer window as they look to prepare for life in the top flight.

It is understood that the Whites have identified five top transfer targets and are keen to land all of them this summer.

An image of Bielsa that has emerged on social media appears to have revealed a hint at the identity of at least one of the club’s summer targets, with the identity of a second slightly less clear.

Eagled-eyed Whites supporters have discerned that one of the players is Becker – a 20-year-old midfielder from Bundesliga 2 side St Pauli.

The 2019/20 campaign was a breakthrough season for the German, who made 29 appearances in all competitions.

The identity of a second player that the Leeds boss’ appears to be reading scouting reports on has been the subject of much contention among the Elland Road faithful, with some suggesting it could be PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe or one of Reading duo Michael Olise and Danny Loader.

Can you remember the score from each of these 12 Leeds United matches from the 2019/20 season?

1 of 12 A v Wigan 1-1 1-2 1-3 0-2

The Verdict

You should never estimate the drive of football fans desperate to know who their club’s summer signings will be!

The eagle-eyed Leeds supporters appear to have identified Becker as one of such target, though the identity of the second remains less definite.

The 20-year-old would certainly be a left-field signing but if it’s anything like the move for Ben White, it could be a masterstroke.

It will be interesting to see whether we get any definitive updates on these moves over the next week or so.