Despite their best efforts, Sunderland succumbed to Luton Town at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday night and exited the Championship play-offs at the semi-final stage.

The Wearsiders climbed into the top six on the final day of the 2022-23 season despite a mammoth injury list, and even though they took a one-goal advantage to Bedfordshire from the first leg, they were unable to deal with the Hatters' direct style in the end.

Sunderland will now spend another season in the Championship, but they could be going into 2023-24 without current head coach Tony Mowbray.

What is the latest on Tony Mowbray's future?

Mowbray is currently under contract at the Stadium of Light until the summer of 2024 following his appointment back in August, but on the eve of the club's play-off first leg at the weekend against Luton, his future was thrown in to doubt.

TEAMtalk reported that a trio of managers in the form of RB Salzburg boss Matthias Jaissle, Francesco Farioli and former Barnsley head coach Gerhard Struber were all being considered to replace the Black Cats boss this summer, with Mowbray's future being considered

And now that Sunderland were eliminated from the play-offs by Luton, Mowbray has admitted that he does not know where his future lies - although he'd like to remain in the post that he is still contracted to, and the latest update from TalkSPORT is that he's fighting to save his job.

The latest links are interesting though given the fact that one of the apparent candidates in Struber has already been spotted with Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus earlier this season.

When was Gerhard Struber spotted with Kyril Louis-Dreyfus?

During Sunderland's 2-1 victory against Birmingham City at St Andrew's back in November, Struber and Louis-Dreyfus were spotted sitting side by side in the directors box.

Struber was managing New York Red Bulls at the time, whose MLS season had already ended prior to that match, but he's now not in that job anymore having departed earlier in May by mutual consent.

Would Gerhard Struber be a good fit for Sunderland?

Struber looks to play a high-pressing style of football and with Sunderland having a young and vibrant squad, that particular method of play should suit.

The Austrian wasn't exactly what you'd describe as successful at Barnsley, but he did keep them in the Championship and perhaps laid the foundations for the club to make the play-offs the season after under Valerien Ismael.

New York Red Bulls didn't exactly pull up any trees either in their seasons under Struber's management, but there's no denying that clubs see something in him to get them playing.

We'll have to see what happens in the near future, but it wouldn't be a shock is Struber is the next head coach at the Stadium of Light.