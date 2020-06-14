Image: Leeds United share Marcelo Bielsa insight as Cardiff City meeting draws closer

An image has emerged of Marcelo Bielsa as he prepares Leeds United for their return to action in the Championship next weekend.

Leeds sit top of the Championship table and are looking to end a 16-year wait for a return to the top-flight of English football.

A break of three months has frustrated Leeds, but they are now working towards a resume next weekend, with a trip to Cardiff City on June 21st.

The 6 question Leeds United own goal quiz – Can you get all 6 correct?

1 of 6 Who scored Derby's own goal in their 1-1 draw with Leeds United? Max Lowe Richard Keogh Curtis Davies Jayden Bogle

In preparation for that there has been a sea of updates from @LUFC as they show the intensity of Bielsa’s group.

The latest post from them has turned to the main man himself, with Bielsa seen offering instructions to his squad as he looks to get them in the best possible shape for Cardiff.

Preparation is 🔑

All focused on next weekend! pic.twitter.com/QthcOZSq3X — Leeds United (@LUFC) June 13, 2020

Currently, Leeds sit top of the Championship table and hold a point lead over West Brom.

More importantly, Leeds are seven points ahead of Fulham, who with nine games of the season remaining, hold the biggest threat to Leeds and West Brom in terms of automatic promotion.

Leeds will host Fulham on June 27th.

The Verdict

Leeds fans are going to love this.

They’ve seen little of Bielsa over the course of the last three months, but he’s still clearly as determined as ever to get the club back into the Premier League.

It really does gear you up for next weekend and whilst Cardiff is a tough start, many are backing Leeds to hit the ground running.

Thoughts? Let us know!