Image: Leeds United first-teamer appears to confirm timely return pre-Fulham

Barry Douglas is seemingly back in training for Leeds United, as he targets a return to the matchday squad this weekend against Fulham.

Leeds had to go without Douglas in last Sunday’s defeat at Cardiff City, with a muscle strain keeping the Scot sidelined.

However, there was hope that Douglas would be able to return to the training pitches this week, with a view of taking part when Leeds take on Fulham in a crunch clash at Elland Road this weekend.

And, judging by Douglas’ activity on Instagram, he’s back in the mix and taking part in training:

Marcelo Bielsa played Stuart Dallas on the left-side of his defence in Cardiff, with the Northern Irishman having the faith of the head-coach on the back of an impressive run pre-postponement.

He switched to right-back when Luke Ayling was replaced by Ezgjan Alioski, with Bielsa leaning on the depth in the full-back positions to try and shake things up as Cardiff motored towards three points.

Douglas has been with Leeds for two seasons now and is looking for another Championship promotion to add to the one he won whilst with Wolves during the 2017/18 campaign.

This year, he’s made 13 appearances.

The verdict

Douglas’ absence was a problem for Leeds, particularly when you look at how young Leeds’ bench looked on Sunday.

Yes, he isn’t a guaranteed starter, but he’s an option and an experienced one at that.

That’s essential at this time of year and it is great to see him back on the training field.

Thoughts? Let us know!