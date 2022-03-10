Image: Josh Windass teases Sheffield Wednesday fitness update

Sheffield Wednesday attacking midfielder Josh Windass has taken to Twitter to share an image of himself participating in training ahead of the club’s clash with Cambridge United on Saturday.

Windass has been forced to watch on from the sidelines after sustaining a hamstring injury at the start of February.

Before picking up this particular issue, the 28-year-old managed to produce some impressive performances in the third-tier as he provided five direct goal contributions in seven appearances.

Despite the fact that they have been unable to call upon the services of Windass for the majority of the 2021/22 campaign, Wednesday are still firmly in contention to seal a top-six finish later this year.

The Owls will be determined to deliver a response to their recent defeat to Lincoln City when they host Cambridge at Hillsborough this weekend.

A victory in this clash could result in Wednesday climbing back into the play-off places.

However, a failure to deliver the goods in this fixture may lead to the Owls losing further ground in the quest to secure an immediate return to the Championship.

Ahead of this fixture, Windass has revealed on Twitter that he is making progress in his road to recovery by sharing a picture of himself taking part in training.

The Verdict

This particular fitness update is unquestionably a boost for Wednesday as Windass is seemingly edging closer to making his return to competitive action.

With the Owls looking to pick up as many points as possible during the run-in, they will need to call upon the services of Windass who is unquestionably one of their most talented players.

Currently averaging a WhoScored match rating of 7.17 in the third-tier, Windass will unquestionably fancy his chances of setting this division alight when he is fit enough to feature.

In order to minimise the risk of the former Rangers man suffering yet another injury setback, Wednesday boss Darren Moore will need to ease him back into the fold during the club’s upcoming league fixtures.