Image: Huddersfield Town confirm timely player boost

Huddersfield Town have revealed that Jordan Rhodes is back in training heading into a crucial run of fixtures in the Sky Bet Championship.

Rhodes returned to Huddersfield in the summer transfer window following his release from Sheffield Wednesday.

However, he’s made only three appearances for Town this season and has been out of action since the opening month of the campaign with a back injury.

Yesterday, Huddersfield shared an image of Rhodes on their social media platforms, confirming that the 31-year-old had returned to training now.

The November international break has given Huddersfield a week off in terms of the Championship, yet the club schedule is set to run uninterrupted now until March.

Huddersfield play three times in the coming week: West Brom, Queens Park Rangers and Middlesbrough.

Carlos Corberan’s side then take on five fixtures across December.

Quiz: Have any of these 30 ex-Huddersfield Town players ever played abroad?

1 of 30 Alex Pritchard? Yes No

Town sit eighth in the table heading into this weekend, having dropped points ahead of November’s international break.

A late Jonson Clarke-Harris goal snatched away a win against Peterborough United, whilst Kieffer Moore’s brace for Cardiff City turned the game on its head in South Wales.

That defeat in Cardiff resulted in Town slipping out of the top-six.

The Verdict

It’s not quite clear how far off returning to contention Rhodes is. He’s been out of action a long time and Corberan is likely to provide a clearer update tomorrow morning in his press conference.

However, it’s not bad thing to see that Rhodes is at least taking strides towards a return.

Rhodes is an experienced striker and although he’s not been flying in recent seasons, it’s going to be interesting to see how his Huddersfield return goes.

Thoughts? Let us know!