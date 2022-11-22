Image: How Óscar Estupiñán is spending time away from Hull City amid World Cup

Despite optimism over the summer and some exciting names arriving at the club, Hull City haven’t been too inspiring in the 2022-23 season so far.

Five defeats in his last six matches saw the end of Shota Arveladze’s time at the MKM Stadium in late-September, and despite Andy Dawson showing some promising signs as interim boss, it was another ex-player in the form of Liam Rosenior who was selected as the Georgian’s replacement.

Rosenior picked up a win, loss and a draw before the break for the month-long Championship break for the FIFA World Cup, and now Hull’s players are enjoying a short break before work begins once again to resume the campaign.

One of those who is having some down-time is Óscar Estupiñán, who was one of the high-profile additions over the course of the summer.

The striker didn’t cost a penny in terms of transfer fee from Vitoria de Guimaraes in Portugal, but his goalscoring record in the Primeira Liga last season was promising, and with seven goals in his first six league outings for the Tigers, it appeared that he was going to hit similar heights in England.

Estupiñán’s progress somewhat stalled though following a hat-trick against Coventry City in late August – his record since then has been just one goal in 13 appearances, and that includes a red card against Millwall a few weeks ago.

As you can see though from a recent Instagram post, Estupiñán is taking in some sights in the Middle East whilst the World Cup is going on – not in Qatar though where the action is taking place but Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

The Verdict

Even though he hasn’t shown much in the last couple of months in-front of goal, Estupiñán remains Hull’s best chance of winning matches when he’s given the service.

The Colombian can’t do it all on his own though and in the weeks that follow the World Cup, he needs to get back on the scoresheet – something he hasn’t done since the start of October.

It wasn’t going to be a guarantee that Estupiñán would have made Colombia’s squad if they did get to the World Cup, but the fact they did not qualify means he gets a guaranteed break to rest up the body, and with a suspension that lasts until mid-December he will get a longer break than most.

For now though, Estupiñán is enjoying Dubai like many other footballers will be right now.