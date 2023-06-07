NBA star Larry Nance has been seen at Elland Road, with reports growing that Leeds United will be sold to 49ers Enterprises.

Who is Larry Nance?

Nance is a 30-year-old American professional basketball player for the New Orleans Pelicans of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

His career so far has taken him from Los Angeles Lakers 2015-2018, to Cleveland Cavaliers 2018–2021, to Portland Trail Blazers 2021–2022, and now the New Orleans Pelicans.

Nance plays as a power forward or centre. He is the son of Larry Nance, a former professional basketball player for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Phoenix Suns and three-time NBA All-Star.

Why was Larry Nance at Leeds United's Elland Road stadium?

Nance sent his best wishes to Leeds United's famous fanzine The Square Ball (TSB).

They are walking for Charity 'Andy's Man Club' in memory of former Leeds player Gary Speed.

Nance has donated to the cause, which TSB thanked him for in this twitter exchange:

He was then asked by a fan when he was coming to visit Leeds and Elland Road, given that he is a supporter of the club. Nance responded with this image of him inside the ground:

What's the latest on Leeds United's takeover?

The image has sparked further rumour of an American takeover by 49ers Enterprises.

As it currently stands, the 49ers own a 44% stake in the club and are wanting to become the majority shareholders by buying the club from Andrea Radrizzani.

They are said to currently value Leeds at £170m following the club's relegation from the Premier League to the Championship.

A report from the Daily Mail surfaced recently, which explained all sides were hoping that a resolution regarding this takeover bid could be reached before the end of this week.

Writing for The Athletic, Phil Hay gave an update on the situation, with a deal now said to be close but not quite done despite the reports from the Daily Mail, Hay said: "If their minority shareholder, 49ers Enterprises, gets its way, a takeover will go through and Leeds will join the raft of European teams controlled by US owners.

"Confidence is growing about a deal to buy-out current majority shareholder Andrea Radrizzani, with discussions since the end of last week edging them closer to a deal in principle."

However, Hay believes a deal is imminent, he said: "I do think 49ers will get it done. Just needs to actually cross the line."