Image: Derby County tease player boost heading into crucial 2022

Krystian Bielik is back training with Derby County as he steps up his recovery from a knee injury.

The big-money addition from Arsenal back in the summer of 2019 has had rotten luck since arriving at Pride Park as he suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury midway through his first full season.

And, the same problem struck the Polish international back in February, which came at a point when he was starting to flourish for the Rams.

Since then, he has been battling back to full fitness and Derby shared an encouraging update on Bielik today, as they showed the defensive midfielder talking to Wayne Rooney which suggests he is back working with the first-team.

Of course, there will need to be patience as the 23-year-old builds up his fitness to put himself into a position where he can feature but it shows he is on track to make his return during the early months of 2022.

That will be a major boost for a Derby side that are bottom of the Championship after losing 21 points this season.

The verdict

Firstly, this is great news for Bielik who has had to show real mental strength to come back from such a horrific injury for a second time.

This will have been a big moment for the player to get back out training with the group and it’s another checkpoint for him passed as he waits to get back in the team.

Now, it’s a case of not taking any risks and rushing back, but you can be sure that Bielik will be back out there for Derby in the coming weeks and months, which is great news for the team and the player.

