Image: David Seaman reveals interesting Leeds United throwback

Former England goalkeeper David Seaman has posted a throwback image from his time at Leeds United.

Seaman was born in Yorkshire and as a boyhood Leeds fan, joined the club as an academy player.

However, as a 19-year-old he was told by the manager at the time, Eddie Gray, that he was not good enough for the Whites and moved to Peterborough United.

Seaman would go on to have a flourishing career, most notably with Arsenal and England.

The 6ft3ins shot-stopper joined the Gunners in 1990 and went on to win two Premier League titles, four FA Cups and one UEFA Cup, amongst other trophies.

Seaman was also a long-serving member of the England national team, making 75 appearances across a 14-year period–with only Peter Shilton making more as a goalkeeper.

Despite being let go by his boyhood club as a teenager, the 56-year-old doesn’t seem to hold a grudge against Leeds and took to Twitter to post a throwback image of his time at the club.

Seaman has also backed the Whites in public in the past, including in January when he weighed into the Spygate debate.

The Verdict

Some Leeds fans may look back on Seaman’s brief time at the club and wonder what might’ve been if they’d decided to stick with him a little longer.

It seems the ex-England keeper still has a place for Leeds in his heart and it is really interesting to see an image of him in the club kit.

With Kiko Casilla taking some flak over recent performances, an in his prime Seaman would be a useful player to have at Elland Road at the moment.