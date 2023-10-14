Highlights Sheffield Wednesday have appointed Danny Rohl as their new boss, tasked with keeping the team in the Championship this season.

Rohl's background in youth football suggests he may give young talents like Bailey Cadamarteri a chance to freshen up the team's attacking options.

With Wednesday struggling to score goals, Cadamarteri could provide a much-needed energy boost and fans are eager to see academy graduates given opportunities.

Sheffield Wednesday are preparing for a fresh start under new boss Danny Rohl, who will be tasked with trying to keep the side in the Championship this season.

Danny Rohl named as Xisco Munoz’s successor

It has been a hectic summer for the Owls, with Darren Moore departing after guiding the club to promotion last season.

Xisco Munoz was named as his replacement, but the former Watford chief endured a nightmare few months in charge of Wednesday, as they failed to win in his 11 league games in charge, picking up just three points in the process.

As a result, the Yorkshire side sit bottom of the table, and owner Dejphon Chansiri made the decision to sack Munoz, with Rohl named as his successor.

Danny Rohl watches Sheffield Wednesday’s U21 side

Of course, with the transfer window shut, the German coach is going to have to work with the current squad until the New Year, and there are doubts whether they’re good enough to cope at this level.

One option to freshen things up is introducing youth, and with Rohl having a background in youth football, he may be keen on giving the top talents from Wednesday’s U21 side a chance.

The club shared an image of Rohl watching on as the development outfit drew with rivals Sheffield United, and one player who is sure to have caught the eye is Bailey Cadamarteri.

There’s a lot of excitement around the forward, who is the son of former Everton attacker Danny, as he has scored ten goals this season, including one against the Blades.

Will Bailey Cadamarteri be given a chance at Sheffield Wednesday?

It seems inevitable that Cadamarteri will make his mark on the first-team at some point in the future, and you do understand why there needs to be a degree of patience with the 18-year-old, as there are aspects of his game that he needs to improve.

However, the reality is that Wednesday have scored just five goals in 11 league games, so they are extremely poor in the final third right now.

Therefore, bringing in someone like Cadamarteri could give a new energy to the team, and the fans would certainly love to see an academy graduate given an opportunity.

Ultimately, Rohl’s presence at the U21 game shows he will be willing to look at the best players coming through, and it’s then down to the youngsters to impress in training, and then take any chances that come their way.

What next for Sheffield Wednesday?

Rohl’s appointment over the international break does at least give him a bit of time to prepare the players, and he will no doubt be planning already for a tough opening game at Watford next week.

It’s a tough situation for the ex-Southampton assistant to come into, as whilst he will have a long-term project in mind, he needs to balance that with the need to get instant results, as the side are already seven points from safety, so there’s no time to waste.

So, it will be interesting to see both how Wednesday play at Watford next week, and whether any young talents like Cadamarteri are involved.