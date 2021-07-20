Image: Charlie Austin pictured alongside Dykes, Dozzell and co as QPR team take break from football

It is shaping up to be an exciting season for Queens Park Rangers as they look to have a positive campaign in the Sky Bet Championship.

Despite losing the likes of Ebere Eze, Nahki Wells and Jordan Hugill last summer, the R’s managed to build on a lacklustre 2018/19 season, finishing ninth in the Championship last term.

The R’s will now look to push further towards the play-offs having finished nine points off them last season, and the club have already made some positive signings.

Jordy de Wijs, Sam Field and Charlie Austin have all signed permanent deals after loan spells last season, whilst Sam McCallum has joined on loan and Andre Dozzell, Jordan Archer and Jimmy Dunne have also signed.

The responsibility will likely be Austin’s as he looks to help his new teammates settle into life at QPR and build a relationship ahead of the new season.

The R’s players have been taking part in a team bonding session today, as per Austin’s post on Instagram, where they participated in clay pigeon shooting.

The Verdict

I have a good feeling about QPR for next season to be honest.

Mark Warburton is into his third full season at QPR now and he’s built a nice squad of players in West London.

Keeping de Wijs, Austin and Field at the club is good business, and they will be key in welcoming new players into the club.

I can see them coming close to a top-six finish next season.