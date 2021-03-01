(Image) Andreas Weimann’s current situation at Bristol City becomes clearer

Bristol City have struggled massively with injuries this season, but you wouldn’t have known that if you’d just watched their last two games.

Nigel Pearson’s arrival to replace Dean Holden has reinvigorated the team and they’ve notched up back-to-back 3-1 victories on the road against Middlesbrough and Swansea City.

Despite that success, the Robins still have quite a few players on the sidelines.

Alfie Mawson has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury, Jay Dasilva is a long term injury problem, back-up left-back Cameron Pring is also out for months, Liam Walsh and Joe Williams have been long-term absentees, as has Callum O’Dowda, and Hakeem Adelakun is also out for months.

Tommy Rowe and Chris Martin have recently added to City’s injury woes, but there seems to be one player who was in particularly good form earlier in the season who is making a good recovery.

Two of the stars of Dean Holden’s early success were Jamie Paterson and Andreas Weimann, who both played as attacking midfielders in a 3-5-2.

Paterson though was struck down by a hip injury in November and has returned since following a two-month layoff, whilst Weimann was struck down in late October with a rupture of his cruciate ligament.

It was a cruel blow for the Austrian and those kinds of injuries take time to heal properly, but he looks to be ahead of schedule as he’s posted an injury update to his Twitter account.

First day back on the pitches 🤩. #4monthspostop pic.twitter.com/H79eChhy37 — Andreas Weimann (@andiweimann) March 1, 2021

It looks like the 29-year-old is recovering very well from the injury and the fact he’s already back on the pitch with his boots on is a positive step.

The Verdict

Even though this is a step in the right direction, Bristol City fans shouldn’t expect Weimann to be back this season.

It would be quite miraculous if he was able to recover in six months. but it can be done in a best-case scenario.

The obvious doubt would be that a serious knee injury can effect a player’s abilities – especially when Weimann is in his prime years – supporters will just be hoping that it hasn’t slowed him down at all when he does make it back onto the pitch.