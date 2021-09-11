‘I’m worried’ – Mick McCarthy gives honest Nottingham Forest verdict ahead of Cardiff clash

Mick McCarthy admits he is “worried” about the threat Nottingham Forest may pose against his Cardiff City side this weekend.

Forest have endured a tough start to the Championship season, losing their first four opening games and picking up their first point of the season against Derby County last time out.

The Reds sit bottom of the Championship having picked up one point from a possible 15, with the pressure building on Chris Hughton.

Hughton, though, will hope that an influx of new players can galvanise and kickstart their season into life, after bringing in five new signings towards the end of the transfer window.

Speaking ahead of his side’s trip to the City Ground on Sunday, McCarthy admitted his worry about the threat Forest may pose as they look to pick up their first win of the season.

He told WalesOnline: “They have had issues with covid. You can have a bad result and it can be followed by another one.

“They’ve not played badly and they are where they are. They’ve not become a bad team and Chris has not become a bad coach.

“I’m worried, not for Chris but for us, because all their players will be smarting.”

Cardiff have also started the season fairly well, losing only one of their first five games and picking up eight points so far.

The Verdict

I can see where McCarthy is coming from here.

Forest will be desperate to get their first win of the season on the board and get that monkey off the back, and it is likely that the players will be hurting.

The pressure is on Hughton, especially after he was given the license to strengthen his squad with a decent number of players before the window closed.

There is no more room for excuses, and results are so important.