‘I’m waking up and thinking’ – Darren Moore responds to question over potential regrets about Sheffield Wednesday move

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has battered away questions over whether he has regrets about leaving Doncaster Rovers for the Owls following successive defeats.

Moore made the bold decision to swap a League One promotion battle with a Championship relegation battle when he joined Sheffield Wednesday. The former West Brom manager has not got off to an ideal start. The Owls have fallen to a crushing 2-1 defeat at home to ten-man relegation rivals Rotherham United and a 3-0 loss at Reading on Saturday in his first two games.

That leaves them with a proverbial mountain to climb if they are to survive the drop. The Owls are now seven points adrift of safety and although they have a game in hand on Birmingham City, Rotherham who are immediately above them in the table have two games in hand on Moore’s side.

Speaking to the Sheffield Star, Moore insisted that he does not have any regrets over his decision to leave Doncaster for Sheffield Wednesday. Instead, he is focusing on keeping the belief alive within his squad that they can pull off an unlikely escape.

He said: “I’m waking up and thinking, ‘I’m at this wonderful football club, with a wonderful fanbase’ and what we’ve got to do is keep the belief going in the team and get that result that we’re all looking for.

“If we can get that then we’ll feel it’s all on.”

The verdict

You would not expect Moore to come out and say he regrets the move from Doncaster, even if he is privately having any doubts over it. However, he does not seem to be the sort of manager that lacks self-confidence and he performed very well at Doncaster so there is plenty of reasons for him to believe he can turn things around at Hillsborough.

However, there will be major concerns that they have not had the ‘new manager bounce’ that they were desperately in need of. There have been underlying circumstances with Moore not being able to do much about the red card they suffered at Reading, but the loss against ten-men Rotherham will be a massive headache for him.

Moore has to do all he can to help turn things around on the field and get them picking up vital points. He needs to get the confidence up amongst his players, but that will be a real challenge unless they can pick up a win very quickly. If they go down and Doncaster go up there could well be regrets over his move to the Owls.