“I’m very, very impressed with him” – Sunderland fan pundit names 20-year-old as standout player v Luton Town

Sunderland have found the last few weeks a bit of a struggle and have dropped down to 16th as they’re without a win in three games.

Tony Mowbray’s side have been left without a recognised striker in their squad due to injuries to both Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms meaning other players have been left to fill in the gaps in the squad.

However, Simms was brought on as a substitution in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Luton Town which will no doubt be a bonus for the Black Cats in the coming weeks.

Despite going a goal down in the first half, it was an Elliot Embleton goal that meant Sunderland came away with a share of the points.

With that in mind, we asked FLW’s Sunderland fan pundit Jack Austwicke who he thought what the best performer in the game and he said: “I think the best player on the pitch against Luton was probably Amad Diallo.

“He connected play well, obviously led the line. For me just needs to work on his composure, that’s the only element of his game he’s really missing but he’s shown very promising signs and it was definitely his best performance in a Sunderland shirt so I’m very, very impressed with him.

“He was good yesterday.”

The Verdict:

Amad Diallo has done well at stepping up and performing well in the time where Mowbray has lacked players and although he didn’t score the goal for his side, he has contributed throughout the game to his side’s attacking efforts.

With players returning to the squad and looking forward to after the World Cup break, you can imagine that Mowbray will be keen to keep him involved in the side due to the performances he has given for the Black Cats.

As Jack points out, there is room for improvement and ways to evolve his own game but at 20-years-old he is doing well and he is bound to only improve as he continues playing.