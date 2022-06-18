“I’m very happy” – Stoke City fan pundit gives his verdict on pending Potters arrival

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Josh Laurent had a strong season with Reading this year and, after a poor season overall for the clubs, he looks set to leave the club this summer on a free transfer.

Telegraph reporter Mike McGrath has reported that Stoke City look set to gain the midfielder’s signature ahead of the new season.

Therefore, we asked FLW’s Stoke City fan pundit Ben for his thoughts on the signing: “Yeah I think it’s a very good signing.

“I think we were after Laurent around the same time he signed for Reading, so this has been a long drawn out transfer for Stoke and I think he’s a very similar player to Joe Allen.

“He seems very versatile, I think he played both in defence and up front occasionally but mainly a midfielder, perhaps a lot more physical presence and definitely a lot younger than Joe Allen too.

“I think it’s perhaps a signal that Joe Allen’s going to leave and Josh Laurent’s a great replacement for him.

“I think he’s going to do better than Allen ever has done at Stoke, to be honest with you. I’m very happy with this signing.”

Can you remember how much Stoke City paid for these 22 summer signings?

1 of 22 Sam Surridge? £2.41m £2.51m £2.61m £2.71m

The Verdict:

This looks to be a good signing for Stoke this summer. Laurent has been solid over the past two seasons for Reading and a regular part of their side again in the season gone by, making 41 Championship appearances.

Furthermore, he has scored two goals and assisted four times this season – numbers he will probably be looking to build upon next season, although in a poor side this year, it’s a good return.

On top of this, the future of Joe Allen with the Potters is very uncertain and Laurent would be a suitable replacement for him if he does leave.

Whether they will both be at the club next season will have to be seen, although if Allen does leave now, the club will probably feel in a much better place to deal with it.