“I’m very excited” – Hull City fan pundit delivers verdict after sealing Chelsea loan capture

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

FLW’s Hull City fan pundit Ant Northgraves is excited to see Chelsea man Harvey Vale during his time on loan with the Tigers but is unsure whether he will be a regular appearance maker with the Championship side, giving his verdict on this deadline day addition.

The 18-year-old has plied his trade for England multiple times at a youth international level – but is yet to make a real impact domestically at a first-team level and that could be about to change following his switch to Shota Arveladze’s side.

His arrival topped off a very productive window for the East Yorkshire outfit, with owner Acun Ilicali making a real impression during his first full window at the helm at the MKM Stadium.

Some of his signings have already proved their worth, with Oscar Estupinan becoming one of the league’s most prolific goalscorers and Allahyar Sayyadmanesh showing his talent once again before being ruled out of action with an injury.

Arveladze hasn’t been shy to add more attacking options to his side and that perhaps comes as no surprise following the departure of Keane Lewis-Potter to Brentford.

Vale, who can operate as an advanced midfielder and out wide, is set to be another attacking weapon in the Tigers’ armoury but their squad size presents FLW’s Hull pundit Northgraves with concerns regarding the new arrival’s playing time.

He said: “I’m very excited.

“He comes as a highly-rated player from Chelsea and I think he was their Youth Player of the Season last year.

“He’s similar to Salah-Eddine Oulad M’Hand that we’ve signed from Arsenal in a way that the parent club’s supporters that they’re coming from are a bit miffed that they’re leaving and not contributing to their own team this season so that’s only a good sign.

“I’m just a bit sceptical about how many minutes he’s going to get, similar with Xavier Simons who we’ve signed from Chelsea too.

“With the amount of options we’ve got in the middle, I know at the minute we’ve got a bit of an injury crisis but as the season goes on, I’m not entirely sure how they fit into the side.

“But they’re definitely there as good rotation options. If you’ve got a young, promising player there, the moment someone is injured or drops off form, you’ve got an exciting talent to add into the ranks there.

“It’s very exciting to see that maybe he could reach his potential with us. I know a few other Championship clubs were after him too so he’s going to play his trade here and it’s going to be interesting to see.”

The Verdict:

It will be very interesting to see how he does – but considering the size of Hull’s squad already – he may find it a struggle to win many games minutes when most of the squad are injured.

This is why it’s important he makes a quick start to life at the MKM Stadium – because that could help to set a positive tone for the remainder of his spell in Yorkshire.

Hull also need to be careful and ensure they try and give as many minutes to Simons and Vale as possible – because it could damage their relationship with Thomas Tuchel’s side if they don’t and that wouldn’t bode well for more loan deals in the future.

With five substitutes now allowed to be made though and more players allowed on the bench, it’s important that they have a reasonably large squad if they want to give themselves the best chance of competing at the right end of the table.

For the player, competition for a spot in the first 11 may help to maximise his performance levels, but game time will be just as important and it remains to be seen whether he can thrive.