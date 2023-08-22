This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Southampton have had a solid start to their 2023-24 Championship season with seven points out of a possible nine, but their squad could look a lot different in a week and a half's time.

Several first-team players have departed in recent weeks for significant fees, and the next out of the door could be striker Che Adams.

Adams has scored three league goals in as many matches so far this season, but he could be back in the Premier League in the very near future.

What is the latest on Che Adams' Southampton future?

Despite his contract situation - a deal that runs out next summer - Adams has continued to play on like a professional amid all of the Premier League interest surrounding him.

Bournemouth had an offer turned down for the Scotland international and Wolves, Burnley and Nottingham Forest were believed to be keen on the 27-year-old as well.

However, Everton have also been in the mix as well and having had an initial bid turned down, the Toffees have now seemingly come up with the goods as per John Percy of The Telegraph, Sean Dyche's side are closing in on a £15 million deal to bolster their attacking options.

Should Southampton sell Che Adams?

Despite having less than 12 months remaining on his contract at St Mary's Stadium, FLW's Saints fan pundit Martin Sanders has expressed his concerns that the club do not have a replacement in the door for Adams already and will be worried if he is cashed in on unless another player arrives in the near future.

"He's scored three in three for Saints, he's been a star man so far - he didn't cut it in the Premier League for us but he's certainly a Championship striker," Martin said when speaking to Football League World. "That is for sure, he will score a lot of goals in the Championship if he stays, I think he could help fire us to promotion.

"The problem is he's got one year left on his contract and the contract runs out at the end of the season, but from a Southampton fans perspective everyone is pretty split on it.

"Nobody really wants to see him go without an adequate replacement and that's the thing - who are you going to bring in who is better than Che Adams to score goals right now?

"There is a little bit of a meltdown right now - there is a bit of a crossroads with our transfer window really, because Russell Martin went on to say that there were four players that started at the weekend whose futures he was unsure of going forward - probably Kyle Walker-Peters, Nathan Tella, Adams and maybe Bednarek.

"I'm very concerned about letting him go and not bringing in someone that could help fire us up because we don't really have any depth of strikers at the club.

"We've got Sekou Mara whose not really settled yet, he's young, Dominic Ballard in the academy who scored two hat-tricks in two B-team games so he is quite interesting but he's not quite stepped up yet.

"I'd be bitterly disappointed to see Adams go without an adequate replacement."