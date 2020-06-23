‘I’m unconvinced’ – Rangers plotting transfer swoop for Sunderland player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Rangers have reportedly registered their interest in signing Sunderland goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin according to Football Insider.

McLaughlin has been offered a new deal by Sunderland, but it remains to be seen as to whether he’ll commit his long-term future to the club, with his current contract set to expire at the end of June.

Sunderland missed out on a top-six finish in League One this season due to the majority of clubs agreeing to curtail this year’s campaign on a PPG (points per game) basis.

The report from Football Insider claims that Steven Gerrard’s side see McLaughlin as ideal backup to Allan McGregor ahead of next season, with the view to becoming Rangers’ first-choice goalkeeper in the future.

Championship side Blackburn Rovers have also previously been interested in signing McLaughlin, and it appears as though the shot-stopper is going to have options heading towards the summer transfer window.

But would McLaughlin be a good signing by Rangers or not?

We discuss….

Ned Holmes:

I can’t say I’m hugely convinced about this one from Rangers perspective.

McLaughlin is an experienced goalkeeper and certainly not a bad player to have in your squad if you’re Steven Gerrard but if they’re eyeing him up as their first-choice shot-stopper I think it lacks a bit in ambition.

The 32-year-old has been far from convincing at Sunderland over the past year or so and has been displaced in the starting XI on a number of occasions.

The Black Cats have, of course, had their struggles but he hasn’t exactly sparkled at League One level and moving to the Ibrox would be a step up – particularly with Rangers looking to compete with Celtic for the title.

Bringing in McLaughlin alongside another younger, long-term goalkeeping option could be an interesting move but I’m not sure he fits the bill as a regular starter.

George Harbey:

McLaughlin would be a really experienced and solid signing for the Gers, especially on a free transfer.

He has been an influential player for Sunderland over the past couple of seasons, and he has kept the Black Cats in games at times due to his fantastic shot-stopping ability.

He may be 32 years of age, but he has played a lot of games in his career and he would be able to give the younger players a load of experience, and add competition for Allan McGregor in-between the sticks.

A move back to Scotland and to a massive club like Rangers at this stage of his career would be excellent for him.

George Dagless:

Yes and no.

It’s good for the club but I’m unconvinced if it is good for the player in all honesty.

He’s a good goalkeeper and will want to be playing regularly next season but I do wonder whether we’re going to see much of him at Rangers at all – at least in the near future.

Allan McGregor remains evergreen in goal at Ibrox and though he won’t go on forever, McLaughlin is a goalkeeper for the now, not the future, and he’ll want first-team minutes.

Of course, he is capable of getting into the Rangers team and he strengthens their squad but if he cannot win the number 1 jersey then it’s an issue for him.

Even so, the chance to join a club like Rangers isn’t one you turn down easily.