“I’m torn on this really” – Sunderland weighing up transfer move for versatile star: The verdict

Robbie Brady is a potential transfer target for Sunderland this summer, according to Teamtalk.

The Black Cats are looking to bring the Irishman to the club as a free agent, with his contract at Bournemouth set to expire later this month.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on if the 30-year old would be a good addition to the Sunderland team now that they are back in the Championship…

Alfie Burns

I’m torn on this really.

On one hand, the lack of football for Brady across the last three or four years is a real concern. He’s been at a level above Sunderland, admittedly, yet he’s not played nearly as many minutes as he would have liked.

That’s a concern for Sunderland bringing him in. Is he going to hold up to a 46-game season where they need him to be at his previous best? It’s difficult to say.

However, Alex Neil knows the Irishman very well. He signed him for Norwich City all the way back in 2015 and that’s something that I often think is underrated in football.

Brady having that trust of Neil and knowing what his demands are could work out in Sunderland’s favour. I thought similar of Alex Pritchard when he was reunited with Neil at the Stadium of Light.

If he can bring out the best in Brady, as he has Pritchard, it could be a very good deal for the Black Cats.

I can’t shake off how little football Brady has played, though. It’s a concern for me and I think it should be a concern for Sunderland.

Charlie Gregory

In terms of the level of Championship and top flight experience that Robbie Brady could bring to Sunderland, that knowledge could be invaluable in helping the side to stay up.

They won’t want their time in the second tier to be short and someone like Brady is aware of what it takes to succeed at that level and can be a real leader on and off the pitch. In terms of his actual ability though, you’d think there would have to be question marks.

Considering he played only seven times for Bournemouth last season, he’s bound to be rusty. If he struggles to get going or suffers with injuries, then it could end up hindering the Black Cats more than helping them.

However, if they can get Brady at his best and playing regularly, then he could be a real asset for them. In prime form, he could be one of the best players in the side and could raise the game of the rest of the team.

It largely depends on what they can get out of Brady and whether the 30-year-old can roll back the years or not.

Josh Cole

This could turn out to be a good bit of business by Sunderland if they are able to convince Brady to make the switch to the Stadium of Light this summer.

Although Brady ultimately failed to live up to expectations at Bournemouth last season, he does have a decent track-record in the Championship as he has provided 31 direct goal contributions at this level during his career.

The 30-year-old would also add some versatility to Sunderland’s squad as he is capable of playing on the left-hand side of midfield and as a full-back.

Providing that Brady is able to deliver the goods on a consistent basis for the Black Cats, he could help the club achieve a relative amount of success in the second-tier next season.